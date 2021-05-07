Husqvarna Electric Scooter Vektorr Concept Debuts – Based On Bajaj Chetak

Husqvarna has taken wraps off their electric scooter concept – Production version is scheduled to be launched next year

A few days after revealing the E-Pilen electric motorcycle concept, Husqvarna has taken wraps of their electric scooter concept. Called Vektorr, this is a concept version of the upcoming electric scooter. Speaking about the scooter, Husqvarna says, it is “an eco-friendly offering that brings the future of personal urban transport into the present.”

Not much has been revealed in terms of actual specs, dimensions or technology. What is mentioned as of now, is that this scooter has a top speed of 45 kmph and a ride range of up to 95 kms on full charge. Interestingly, there is no mention of swappable battery – a feature which was announced with the Husqvarna electric motorcycle concept.

Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter

Speaking about the design, the new electric scooter carries on with Husqvarna’s design language. In the front, you have the circular headlight with circular LED DRL border. Husqvarna says, “The Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles and is aimed squarely at the urban commuter who demands a compact, stylish and effective personal transport solution to fit their busy lifestyle.”

The seat is wide and long, enough for rider as well as pillion. Front as well as rear has a single spring suspension. In the front you have a disc brake while rear has a drum brake. Alloys look larger, production spec version could get 12 inch alloys.

Based On Bajaj Chetak Platform

Pierer Mobility, owners of KTM and Husqvarna had revealed in their report that the upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter will be based on Bajaj Chetak, which is currently on sale in India. The report also added that it will be made in India.

Interestingly, the two scooters have many similarities. Bajaj Chetak too does not offer swappable battery option, has a similar range of 95 kms, has single spring suspension in the front and rear, has disc brake in front and drum brake at rear.

Launch Timeline

Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter is expected to enter production sometime next year, at the Bajaj Auto plant near Pune. Bajaj is currently in the process of increasing production capacity for their KTM, Husqvarna and Chetak brands. Plan is to increase production by 5 lakh units annually, in the first phase.

Launch of the Husqvarna electric scooter could first take place in Europe. After which, it will be launched in India. Expect price to be on the higher side. Recently, Bajaj increased price of their Chetak scooter, and it now retails at an ex-sh price of about Rs 1.45 lakhs. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Ather 450X and upcoming Ola Electric Scooter.