Husqvarna India Sales, Exports Crosses 10k Milestone in 2020 – Svartpilen, Vitpilen

The Swedish bikemaker plans to launch of Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in India next

Husqvarna India has done rather well in 2020; not only in domestic market but also where exports were concerned. This is especially so since the entire two wheeler segment had faced sales constraints in the earlier months in view of the pandemic situation.

Husqvarna is a subsidiary of KTM and Bajaj. Just like KTM, Bajaj also manufactures Husqvarna motorcycles under 400 cc in India, at the Pune plant. As of now, only the Husqvarna 250 is on sale in India, while the 201 and 401 are only for export.

Husqvarna 250 Domestic Sales

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 domestic sales during the period June to December 2020 stood at 4,430 units. This accounted for over 42% share in total sales of the company for 2020.

Sales which started off at 428 units in June 20, increased to 725 units in July and then on to 972 units in August which was its best monthly sales figure. Sales in September and October also were over the 700 unit mark but then Nov 20 sales dipped once again to 485 units and then lower to 297 units in Dec 20.

It may be recalled that in December, the price of both these bikes where hiked by Rs.1,790 while earlier this month as well, the company increased prices of the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 by Rs.2,818 and Rs.2,816 respectively. Following this most recent price hike, the Svartpilen 250 urban tourer is now priced at Rs.1,89,568 while the Vitpilen 250 café racer carries a price tag of Rs. 1,89,952. All prices are ex-sh.

Husqvarna 201, 250 and 401 Exports

It was from Feb 2020 that KTM-Bajaj commenced exports of Husqvarna motorcycles manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant near Pune. Exports commenced with the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401. Few months later, exports of the 201 and 401 range also started.

Where exports were concerned, a total of 1,396 units of the Husqvarna 201 were shipped during the June-Dec 20 period. Even as this model noticed ups and downs in each of the preceding months, the year closed on a positive note with exports being the highest at 504 units in Dec 20.

Total exports of the Husqvarna 250 stood at 1,187 units in the June-Dec 20 period with a share of 11.30 percent. Again in this case, exports were the highest in Dec 20 at 295 units.

Of the Husqvarna 401, exports started off on a high note in June 20 at 1,220 units but then on dipped over July, August and Sept to its lowest exports in Nov 20 at 72 units. Shipments in December once again revived marginally to 160 units.

In the six month period from June-Dec 20, Husqvarna India registered total sales (including exports) of 10,503 units. The company has noted higher exports at 6,073 units, as against domestic sales of 4,430 units.