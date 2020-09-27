Husqvarna 250 Posts Highest Domestic Sales Yet – In Aug 2020

The India-made Husqvarna products are poised for a steady sales growth in both domestic as well as export markets

With the level of success the made-in-India KTM range of motorcycles have been enjoying globally, it is a no brainer for the company to extend this business model to its new Husqvarna medium displacement family as well. After all, they share their components with their respective KTM counterparts. For Bajaj Auto, addition of another premium brand to its production portfolio comes as a huge boost.

India-made Husqvarna motorcycles sales report

As of now, Bajaj Auto’s Chakan facility manufacturers three Husqvarna models – 200, 250 and 401 – all of which is available in both Vitpilen and Svartpilen avatars. Only the 250 variants are on sale in India currently; but the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are slated to be launched later this year.

Launched in February 2020, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 are witnessing steady month-on-month sales growth in the domestic market post lockdown. In August, the Swedish quarter-liter duo managed to clock 972 units in India as against 725 units in July and 428 units in June. This is the highest monthly sales posted by the Husqvarna motorcycles in India.

With bottle necks in production, supply chain and logistics clearing up, we expect the upward trend to be maintained in the coming months as well. Though the Husqvarna’s are mechanically very closely related to the KTM Duke family, they bring to table a fresh appeal and unique styling.

Export performance

Just like the compact Dukes and RCs, the corresponding Vitpilens and Svartpilens are being made in India for global consumption. So, exports are bound to eventually overtake domestic sales but thanks to the global pandemic, things are still lukewarm in this regard.

The Husqvarna 401 which is based on the Duke 390 platform leads the export operations but in August, it witnessed a sharp decline. This could be attributed either to production constraint or logistical issue or both. Husqvarna exported a total of 1,775 units last month compared to 1,778 and 1,996 units in July and June 2020 respectively.

More made-in-India Husqvarnas coming

Husqvarna is currently working on two big ticket electric two wheelers for the global market. The electric motorcycle will share its frame, suspension, wheels and braking system with its medium displacement siblings while the E-01 electric scooter is likely to be based on Bajaj Chetak‘s architecture.

So, it is logical for Husqvarna to let Bajaj Auto handle the production of these two products in India. The Bajaj-KTM-Husqvarna combo sure looks like a win-win-win formula.