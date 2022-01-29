Husqvarna Sales, Exports 2021 – Svartpilen, Vitpilen 125, 201, 250, 401

Husqvarna sales and exports stood at a total of 26,077 units in CY 2021 averaging at 2,173 units each month

Husqvarna production operations are conducted via the Bajaj Auto’s plant in Chakan, near Pune. The same plant where the KTMs are also produced. It is only the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 250 that are sold in domestic markets.

Husqvarna India Sales, Exports Breakup – Dec 2021

It has seen an 83.84 percent dip in demand in domestic markets down to 48 units in December 2021 from 297 units sold in December 2020. Total exports on the other hand increased 148.01 percent in the past month to 2,738 units, up from 1,104 units shipped in December 2020.

Increased demand in global markets were seen for Husqvarna 125cc models which stood at 631 units in the past month, up 25.20 percent over 504 units exported in December 2020. Husqvarna 200 and 2500cc exports dipped 50.34 percent and 28.81 percent YoY to 72 units and 210 units respectively, down from 145 units and 295 units exported in December 2020. Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 saw enormous demand in global markets, up 1040.63 percent to 1,825 units, from 160 units exported in December 2020.

The Husqvarna range could be expanded in India in the months ahead. This could include the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401. They will have the same body as the current Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, but will get its power via a 390 Duke engine making 43.5 hp power and 37 Nm torque. Husqvarna is expected to launch Vitpilen 125 and Svartpilen 125 in India as well. It will get the same 124.7cc engine from the 125 Duke.

Husqvarna India Sales, Exports Breakup – CY 2021

Through the 12 months of 2021, Husqvarna sales stood at 26,077 units, these included both domestic sales ( 250cc) and exports (125cc, 201cc, 250cc and 401 cc). It averaged at 2,173 units per month.

In domestic markets, sales of the 250cc bikes stood at 508 units in January, 677 units in February and 482 units in March 2021 to a total of 1,667 units in Q1 period. Thereafter sales dipped to 453 units in the Q2 period to a total of 2,120 units in H1 2021.

Q3 sales increased marginally to 485 units in Q3 period but dipped again to 301 in Q4 and to 786 units in H2 2021 to a total of 2,906 units during the year averaging at 242 units each month. Highest monthly sales were in February 2021 when it stood at 677 units while lowest sales were in October 2021 when it dipped to just 5 units.

Exports in CY 2021 saw Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401cc in highest demand followed by the 125cc. 410 cc exports were at 13,519 units through the past year, averaging at 1,127 units per month. Husqvarna 125cc exports stood at a total of 4,873 units, at a monthly average of 406 units while of the 250cc, exports stood at 2,474 units through the past year with 206 as the monthly average. Exports of Husqvarna 201cc bikes were the lowest through CY 2021 at 2,305 units with an average of 192 units per month.

With electric bikes seeing such outstanding demand in India, a Husqvarna e-scooter has been spied on test on a number of occasions. It looks like the Husqvarna Vektorr e-scooter. It is expected to be based on the Bajaj Chetak and will be powered by a 4kW motor offering a range of around 95 kms. Launch in H2 2022 could be likely.