Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Launched In Europe – Made In India At Bajaj Plant

Hungary has become one of the first country in the world to get the entry-level Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

European markets have good demand for small displacement bikes, thanks to regulations that prohibit riders from opting for a high-end big bike before they spend enough time on smaller rides. For this reason, Husqvarna has launched its entry-level, made in India offering Svartpilen 125 in European markets.

Price of Svartpilen 125 in Hungary starts from HUF 1.64 million (approx Rs 4.02 lakhs). The bike is imported from India as a CBU. It is manufactured at the Bajaj plant in Pune. In 2020, Husqvarna production crossed the 10,000 mark from India plant.

As we already know Svartpilen, which translates to Black arrow, is a naked scrambler while its twin sibling Vitpilen, which translates to White arrow, is a cafe racer. As of now, there are no reports of the latter being considered for the European markets in its smallest iteration.

Hardware & Powertrain

Svartpilen 125 shares its mechanicals with its KTM counterpart Duke 125. Like the naked streetfighter from the Austrian bikemaker, Svartpilen 125 will derive its power from a 124.7cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine which produces 15 hp at 9,500rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. For an engine of this capacity, output figures are more than decent. It has a top speed of around 100 kmph.

This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Even its hardware setup is carried over from its Austrian cousin. It is based on a steel Trellis frame which is suspended at 43mm WP Apex USD forks at front and a 5-step preload adjustable WP Apex mono-shock at rear.

Anchorage duties are handled by a 320mm disc with a 4-piston caliper from ByBre upfront and a 230mm disc at rear with a 2-piston caliper. This will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS from Bosch. Fuel tank capacity is 9.5 liters while dry weight is 146 kgs. Ground clearance if 143mm.

Design & Features

In terms of styling, its design will be identical to the bigger Svartpilens. This means it will feature a single, round LED headlamp with an LED DRL ring around its circumference.

It will adopt a minimalist approach to design as it will contain very few body panels. Its equipment will consist of an LCD instrument cluster which will give out crucial information although some of the features offered in bigger iterations might be given a miss.

Prospective India Launch

What holds more significance is that like Duke 125 and other Husqvarna models, this Svartpilen 125 is also likely to be launched in India. Moreover, Duke 125 is a very popular model in India and if priced right, its Swedish cousin can also find many takers. Once launched in India, it will likely be priced lower than the Duke 125, which is priced at Rs 1.51 lakhs, ex-sh.