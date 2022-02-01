Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter Render – Ather 450X Rival

The electric scooter will be primarily aimed at the European market

The Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept is not far away from meeting the assembly line at Bajaj Auto’s brand new EV production facility at Akurdi, Pune. The camouflaged prototypes of the urban runabout have been spotted testing in the country alongside its Bajaj counterpart, the neo-classic Chetak.

Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter Render

Husqvarna’s parent company KTM and Bajaj has been working on a modular electric scooter architecture which will play a crucial role in the urban mobility segment for all the three brand’s involved. The Bajaj Chetak is already on sale in India and the production version of Husqvarna Vektorr is set to be next.

What you see here are the rendering images of the stylish EV created by our design specialist Pratyush Rout based on the spy images and concept. Though the scooter is expected to share a large number of its components with Bajaj Chetak, the styling is poles apart. While the donor model embraces an old school design, the Vektorr is all about modernity.

The angular front apron with simple circular headlamps, upward sweeping rear bodywork and flat seats makes for a youthful appeal. The unconventional design targets young audience and will feel at home in the urban centers of big metros across the world.

We expect Husqvarna to position the scooter at the premium end of the market, so we expect alloy wheels, high-end tires, front disk brake, digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, LED headlamp, taillight and turn indicators, ABS (at least as an option) and so on.

Technical Specifications

We don’t expect any drastic changes to the powertrain setup compared to the Bajaj Chetak which is propelled by a 4 kW electric motor. A 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack supplies the electricity. Bajaj is in the process of introducing a slightly more powerful motor and a heavily localized battery. The Husqvarna Vektorr is most likely to start with the updated setup.

The battery range is expected to be around 100 km on a full charge and top-speed in the sportiest mode is likely to be in the ballpark of 75 kmph. The Swedish brand could also be offering a more premium variant with a longer range to meet European customer requirements. Going by the spy-shots, the scooter is likely to be equipped with a single-sided trailing arm front suspension and rear mono-shock.

Target Markets

The Husqvarna Vektorr will be an important product for the KTM Group in international markets where zero emission scooters are gaining rapid acceptance, especially in big cities. The cost benefits associated with making it in India will enable the brand to price it competitively in the target markets.

The scooter will be also sold in India where it will create a niche for itself in the fast growing premium electric two wheeler segment. It will rival the likes of Ather 450x and the new Ola Electric scooter S1 Pro.