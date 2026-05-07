Hybrid Car Sales FY2026 – Hycross, Hyryder, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Victoris, Camry, Vellfire, City

Hybrid car sales in FY2026 crossed 1.23 lakh units, accounting for a 2.7% share of India’s passenger vehicle market

The Indian passenger vehicle market ended FY2026 on a strong note, with overall sales crossing the 4.7 million unit mark. Fuel-wise breakup saw petrol continue to dominate with a 52.6% share, followed by CNG at 21.7%. Diesel contributed 18.4%, while EVs accounted for 4.6% of total passenger vehicle sales. Hybrid vehicles too witnessed rising acceptance among buyers, ending FY2026 with a 2.7% market share.

Strong hybrid vehicle sales in FY2026 stood at 1,23,503 units. Toyota emerged as the clear leader in this space, commanding over 82% share of the hybrid passenger vehicle market. The company’s strong lineup comprising Innova Hycross, Hyryder, Camry and Vellfire helped it maintain a dominant position. Maruti Suzuki followed with a 16.47% share, while Honda contributed 0.82%.

Hybrid Car Sales FY2026

Toyota Innova Hycross was the highest-selling hybrid vehicle in India during FY2026. The premium MPV registered sales of 62,586 units, accounting for a massive 50.68% share of the total hybrid market. Demand for Hycross continues to remain strong among both private buyers and fleet operators, thanks to its combination of fuel efficiency, spacious cabin and Toyota’s strong hybrid technology.

Toyota Hyryder secured the second position with 35,745 unit sales and a 28.94% market share. Together, Innova Hycross and Hyryder alone contributed nearly 80% of India’s total hybrid vehicle sales during the financial year.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ranked third with 11,739 units sold and a 9.51% share. Invicto MPV added 5,350 units, while Victoris contributed 3,247 units during FY2026. Even though Maruti Suzuki benefits from Toyota’s hybrid technology partnership, overall sales volumes remained significantly lower than Toyota’s corresponding products.

Toyota Camry continued to attract premium sedan buyers with 2,346 units sold, while Vellfire luxury MPV added 1,483 units. Honda City e:HEV recorded sales of 1,007 units during FY2026, remaining the only hybrid sedan from Honda in the Indian market.

Shift Towards Hybrid SUVs And MPVs

The sales data clearly indicates that Indian buyers currently prefer hybrid SUVs and MPVs over sedans. Toyota has managed to build a strong advantage in this segment with one of the widest hybrid portfolios in India, spanning mass-market SUVs, premium MPVs, sedans and luxury offerings.

Growing fuel prices, improved efficiency, lower running costs and the convenience of not depending on charging infrastructure are helping hybrids gain popularity, especially among urban buyers. Hybrid vehicles are increasingly being seen as a practical middle ground between conventional ICE vehicles and fully electric cars.

Toyota is expected to further strengthen its hybrid lineup in the coming months. The company is reportedly working on a more affordable version of the Innova Hycross hybrid aimed at fleet buyers. Toyota is also preparing a new 7-seater version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which has already been spotted testing multiple times ahead of a likely festive season launch. A Hyryder facelift is also under development and is expected to bring feature additions and ADAS updates while continuing with the existing strong hybrid powertrain.