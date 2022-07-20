Hyundai 7 Years Extended Warranty Prices – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS

Hyundai now has four years of extended warranty, over and above the standard 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty

In a move that will benefit owners, Hyundai has rolled out extended warranty for 6th and 7th year. This will be useful for folks who may have relatively limited use of their vehicle and may not be able to exhaust the 1,00,000 km limit during the standard 3-year warranty period.

As of now, the 6th and 7th year extended warranty plan has been rolled out for Eon, Santro, i10 Nios, i20, Xcent, Aura, Venue, Creta and Alcazar. It will be available for only petrol variants of these cars. Prices start at Rs 6,989 for Eon and go all the way to Rs 27,762 for Creta / Alcazar. GST charges will be additional, as applicable.

Hyundai 7 Years Warranty – Two options, different pricing

For convenience of customers, Hyundai has provided two options for buying extended warranty. In Slab 1, users need to buy the extended warranty within 90 days of delivery / sale of the car. In Slab 2, users can buy extended warranty after the 90 day period, but before the expiry of standard warranty / extended warranty.

Users who choose Slab 1 will benefit in terms of lower cost of the extended warranty. For example, cost of 6th and 7th year extended warranty for Creta automatic variant will be Rs 25,238 for Slab 1 category. For users going for Slab 2 option, the cost of extended warranty will be higher at Rs 27,762. This pricing policy is applicable for all models that are now covered under extended warranty. Detailed pricing can be seen in the table below.

Hyundai extended warranty – what’s covered

Hyundai extended warranty will cover mechanical and electrical breakdown, as described under the terms of the warranty. The defect will have to be confirmed by Hyundai. In case, the identified problem satisfies the terms and conditions of the warranty, Hyundai dealership will repair or replace the defective part or component. There will be no charges for parts or labour. Parts that will be replaced will be retained by Hyundai.

The warranty will not cover damages that arise from normal wear and tear of the car. A number of mechanical parts, rubber parts and things like leakage of AC refrigerant is not covered. Hyundai will also assess the root cause of the problem.

If there’s evidence that usage guidelines have not been followed and if parts other than Hyundai Genuine Parts have been used, the claim on extended warranty may be denied. Repairs carried out at an unauthorized service centre will also lead to forfeiture of warranty claim. There are various other terms and conditions that can void the extended warranty claims.

Hyundai’s 6th and 7th year extended warranty is likely to be introduced for its upcoming new cars as well. Hyundai’s next launch will be 4th-gen Tucson, which is scheduled to debut on August 04, 2022. The SUV gets a range of best-in-class and segment-first features including ADAS. Prices of new Tucson will be revealed at the time of launch.