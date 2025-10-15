Hyundai Affordable EV Below Creta Electric Confirmed – Nexon EV Rival

As part of the company’s efforts to expand their portfolio, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has revealed its future roadmap for the year 2030. Even within the electric realm, Hyundai is taking great strides and the company has just confirmed the launch of a new affordable EV designed and developed specifically for Indian market. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Affordable EV

Launching an affordable EV for the Indian market is quite a daunting task. The OEM has to package it just right, striking the perfect balance between affordable pricing and features and creature comforts. However, this is Hyundai we are talking about, known for its excellent packaging strategies reflected in vehicles like Creta, Venue and others.

Hyundai has just announced an affordable EV for Indian market. In the company’s words, “India EV Accessible For All”. This denotes that this vehicle will be designed and developed for India and will be highly localised to achieve an attractive pricing. Where size is concerned, Hyundai mentions Compact SUV EV, which is Venue size falling in the B SUV segment (Sub 4m SUVs).

It will be positioned below Creta Electric C SUV (Compact SUV) in the lineup. All fingers point at an electric version of upcoming 2026 Venue SUV, but it is not confirmed. When launched, this Hyundai affordable EV will take on the likes of Tata Nexon EV and to some extent, Tata Punch EV along with Citroen eC3.

What to expect?

Hyundai has spilled some beans on this upcoming accessible electric SUV. This vehicle will be offered in two battery configurations. Smaller battery configuration is called Standard Range, which will be optimised for urban commutes and then we will get a larger battery configuration called Long Range, which will be optimised for highway drives.

The company is further promising an advanced infotainment experience with this affordable SUV EV along with controller OTA (Over The Air) updates. Reflecting its commitment to safety, Hyundai is promising a super strong body structure which should provide a peace of mind to prospective buyers.

The main highlight is Level-2 ADAS, which the company is extending to driving, but is also incorporating parking as well. So, we can expect some autonomous parking features with Hyundai affordable EV that will sit below Creta Electric.