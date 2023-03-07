Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Petrol Turbo Launch Price Rs 16.75 L – Up To Rs 65k More

2023 Hyundai Alcazar sports Idle-Stop-and-Go as a standard fitment along with a total of 6 airbags

Hyundai Motor India opened bookings for the 2023 Alcazar earlier this month. This premium SUV offered in 6/7-seater options can be booked via the company website or through Hyundai’s Signature outlets at a down payment of Rs 25,000. Now, they have announced the official launch as well as prices.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar Prices – 1.5 Petrol Turbo

Price of the new 2023 Alcazar starts from Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-sh for the base Prestige 6MT 7 Seater variant. Compared to the older Alcazar 2.0 liter petrol NA engine option, the base variant prices have been increased by Rs 65,000. The price hike is highest for the base variant as it has now been upgraded with more safety, like 6 airbags.

Prices of the other variants have increased marginally. Platinum 6MT 7 seater variant is priced at Rs 18.65 lakh, which is Rs 5k more than earlier. The Platinum (O) 7DCT is priced at Rs 19.96 lakh while the Signature (O) 7DCT is priced at Rs 20.25 lakh. Both variants come with a Rs 10k price hike and are offered in 6 seater as well as 7 seater option.

Hyundai has discontinued the 2.0 liter MPi petrol engine which used to offer 159 hp power and 191 Nm torque from the Alcazar lineup. In its place, it now receives a new 1.5 liter Turbo GDi petrol engine that makes 158 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm. This petrol unit is mated to a 6 speed manual transmission or a 7 speed DCT and is slated to be the segment’s most fuel efficient powertrain offering 17.5 km/l and 18 km/l respectively.

The Alcazar also gets its power via a 1.5 liter CRDi diesel engine that also powered its earlier counterpart, offering 116 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The diesel engine receives options of 6 speed manual transmission and 6 speed AT torque converter. Both engines now comply with RDE and E20 norms.

2023 Alcazar New Features

Along with offering a new turbo petrol engine, the company has also introduced new features on the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar. It sports a new front grille, puddle lamp logo with an ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem and new ‘Turbo’ badges for the 1.5 liter turbo-petrol variant.

The interiors see no changes except for the addition of idle-engine stop-start system relating to better fuel efficiency. It will also get side and curtain airbags taking total airbags to 6 as standard fitments. On its earlier model, driver and passenger airbags were standard while side and curtain airbags were on offer only from the Platinum trim onwards.

Other safety equipment continues to include ESC, TPMS, 360 degree camera, blind view monitor and disc brakes on all four wheels. The 3 row SUV continues to sport features such as a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless phone charger along with automatic climate control and cruise control.