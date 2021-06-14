Hyundai Alcazar 1st Batch Arrives At Dealer Yard – Exteriors, Interiors Walkaround

The Alcazar will be offered with 2.0L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options – available with manual and automatic transmission

The new Alcazar has now been confirmed for launch in India on June 18, 2021, and company dealerships have opened bookings at a fully refundable amount of Rs.25,000. Bookings can also be done via the company’s online portal. Ahead of launch, first units of the new Alcazar SUV have started arriving at dealerships. Images are credit to Cars Review and Gagan Yadav.

Hyundai Alcazar will be available in variants of Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone and Signature (O) Dual Tone. It is based on the Creta platform and is essentially a 3 row version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta. It will be presented as a 6 and 7 seater SUV and will take on the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 in its segment.

Alcazar Features

Borrowing a host of features from the Hyundai Creta, new Alcazar receives a front grille with a new design, re-designed bumpers, tri-beam projector headlamps, LED DRLs and wrap around headlamps. Extended rear overhangs make space for occupants in the third row while other features include blacked out pillars, black side body cladding, silver finished roof rails and a shark fin antenna.

Setting itself apart from the Creta, the Alcazar rides on large 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and being a 3 row SUV gets a wheelbase of 2,760mm, 150mm longer than that seen on the Creta. Hyundai plans to market Alcazar as a premium SUV.

Where cabin features, infotainment and comforts are concerned the Alcazar is presented in two seating layouts. The 6 seater variant gets two tip and tumble captain seats in the middle row with dedicated arm rests with cup holders, storage space and wireless phone charging facilities. The 7 seater Alcazar sports a bench type seat in the middle row.

Other features include a flat bottom steering wheel, an 8 way adjustable power driver seat, automatic climate controls, panoramic sunroof, puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 64 colour ambient lighting and a 360 degree camera.

It also includes Bluelink connected car technology with a 10.25 inch multi-display digital cluster that also doubles up as an integrated blind view monitor and a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers. The safety kit could include multiple airbags, rear parking camera and front and rear parking sensors.

2021 Alcazar will also receive multiple drive modes of Comfort, Eco and Sport and traction control modes of Snow, Sand and Mud. Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with 6 exterior colours of Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Polar White and Phantom Black while its interior colour scheme is of Cognac Brown.

Powertrain Specs

The new Hyundai Alcazar will get its power via a 2.0 liter petrol engine, which also powers the Tucson and Elantra, making 150 hp power and 192 Nm torque. There will also be a 1.5 liter diesel engine that powers the Creta, offering 114 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter, sending power to the front wheels.

No price indications have been revealed as on date and will be announced at the time of launch. However, being based on the Creta, but with several first in segment features, the Alcazar expected to be priced at a premium of approx Rs 1 lakh over corresponding variants of the Creta.