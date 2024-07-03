Hyundai Alcazar 7 Seater SUV Long Drive Comfort – Here’s What Owners Have To Say

With spacious interiors and robust engine options, Hyundai Alcazar works great for long drives with the entire family

When it comes to reliability, comfort and strong performance, Hyundai Alcazar is a preferred choice in the 6/7 seater SUV segment. Alcazar also has other positive attributes such as an elegant design, superior fuel efficiency and advanced infotainment system. In terms of its applicability for long drives, Alcazar owners have shared their real-life experiences with the SUV.

Sea level to 16,000 feet

An Alcazar owner, Anshul Sharma, has shared their long-distance trip that started at sea level and went through the mighty hills of Leh, Ladakh. The scenery, climate and the altitude continued to change, whereas Alcazar proved to be the only constant.

Anshul has stated that even at a height of 16,000 feet (4,876.8 meters), his Alcazar delivered a superb pickup and had no lag in the automatic transmission. Anshul described Alcazar as a beast and appreciated its performance and comfort during the adventurous journey.

Alcazar has two powerful engine options, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. The petrol unit delivers 160 PS / 253 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine churns out 116 PS / 250 Nm and has transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

750 km weekend trip with the Alcazar

Another road trip enthusiast, Anurag Gupta, has shared his experience of driving the Alcazar on a 750 km weekend trip. Anurag is impressed with the comfort that Alcazar offered during the trip. Alcazar was able to easily tackle bad roads with its advanced suspension and robust build quality.

The steering response was quick and crisp, which enhanced manoeuvrability and reduced drive fatigue over the distances covered. Anurag says that Alcazar has quite a bit of luxury features that enhance the overall trip experience. After a successful weekend trip, Anurag is planning to test his Alcazar in the snow.

Hyundai Alcazar has a wide range of features, perfectly suited for long drives. It includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, air purifier, paddle shifters, cruise control and fully automatic AC. The SUV has traction control modes of snow, sand and mud, allowing users full freedom to explore varied terrains and environments. Alcazar has wireless charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice recognition and Bluelink connected car platform.

Alcazar owner’s Long drive review

Stanly K Joseph, a new Alcazar owner, has shared his long drive experience with the SUV. After clocking 750 km on his diesel automatic Signature 7-seater variant, Stanly says that he is fully satisfied with the SUV. He likes the comfortable seating and the SUV’s good pickup. Stanly has shared real-world mileage figures, which are pretty impressive for a mid-size SUV.

When riding below 100 km/h in cruise + eco mode, the mileage is 20-22 km/L across the highway. When riding at 100-120 km/h, the mileage is around 17-19 km/L. Across city driving, Alcazar mileage is around 10-15 km/L depending on the traffic and other variables. Overall, Stanly is quite happy with his Alcazar.