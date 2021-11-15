Hyundai Alcazar Base Petrol Prestige 6S Variants Discontinued

Latest variant update for the Hyundai Alcazar sees deletion of Prestige MT and Prestige (O) AT petrol 6 seater variants

Hyundai launched the Alcazar SUV earlier this year in June, at a starting price of Rs 16.3 lakh, going all the way to Rs 19.99 lakh ex-sh. It continues to be on offer at the introductory price, same that was announced at the launch event.

The Alcazar is presented in both petrol and diesel powertrain options and across three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. It gets eight exterior colour choices and a range of interior passenger comfort and technology features.

Alcazar Base Petrol 6 Seater Discontinued

From time to time, Hyundai India updates their variant lineup. Back in Sep 2021, they had introduced a new Platinum (O) 7 seater variant due to added demand. But sometimes, they also delete / discontinue some variants.

Hyundai has deleted two of its entry level variants which were on offer with Alcazar SUV. Sources tell us that the Prestige 6 seater petrol MT and Prestige (O) 6 seater petrol AT have been discontinued / deleted from lineup. Exact reason for the deletion is not clear. It is likely due to low demand, as it is the higher variants which are more in demand.

2021 Month Alcazar Sales May 1,360 June 3,103 Jul 3,001 Aug 3,468 Sep 1,929 Oct 1,392 Total 14,253

Alcazar Prestige 7 seater petrol MT variant continues to be on sale. Diesel Alcazar Prestige 6 seater as well as 7 seater variants continue to be on offer as earlier. Deletion is only from the petrol lineup.

Hyundai Alcazar Sales

Alcazar is based on the Creta. But their sales numbers are very different. In a good month, Creta manages to achieve sales of over 12k per month. In comparison, sales of Alcazar have not been that high. Till date, Hyundai has shipped more than 14k units of Alcazar SUV across India, with an average dispatch of over 2.3k units per month.

Demand could also be affected due to the ongoing pandemic and parts shortage issues that are being faced by global automotive industry. Barring May 2021, when the SUV was not on sale yet, Oct 2021 has seen the lowest number of Alcazar SUVs getting produced at the company plant in Chennai. India-made Alcazar SUVs are also exported to other countries.

Engine Specs

Hyundai Alcazar is presented in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 159 hp power and 191 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine makes 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines are offered in choices of 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The SUV also gets three drive modes of Comfort, Eco and Sport and three traction modes of Snow, Sand and Mud. Hyundai Alcazar rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus in the segment.