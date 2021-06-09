Hyundai Alcazar Brochure Leaks All Details – Launch Date 18th June

Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater SUV will be launched in India on 18th June 2021, as per leaked brochure and dealer sources

Being positioned as a premium SUV, the new Alcazar will command a strong road presence. It will gain in terms of dimensions over the Creta, positioned on a longer wheelbase of 2760mm as against Creta’s wheelbase which is 2610 mm long, so as to accommodate the additional row of seating. This increased wheelbase will also related to added leg room for occupants in the second and third row.

Features include a bold cascading front grille, distinctive C pillars, LED head lamps and diamond cut 18 inch alloy wheels offering good road grip. It also gets distinctive wheel arches and iconic tail lamps along with extended overhangs at the rear. It will also receive a roof mounted spoiler and twin exhausts towards the rear.

Interior Details

The brochure also draws attention to the interiors which shows off a black and brown colour scheme, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with voice recognition. It is seen with ventilated seats, built in air purifier, a flat bottom steering wheel and 360 degree camera.

Hyundai’s SmartSense with features that include forward collision assist, automatic braking, blind spot collision avoidance, driver attention warning system, automatic emergency braking, cross traffic alert and lane departure warning will also be seen on the new Alcazar.

The Alcazar will offer captain seats for the middle row with dedicated central console with arm rests and cup holders while wireless charging options will also be presented as convenience for passengers. Versatility is seen in its seating arrangement with captain and bench type seating and one touch tip and tumble fold seat for access to the third row. The sliding function for seats offer ample leg room for taller passengers while increased cushion length and angle offers added comfort with thigh support.

Storage spaces in the interiors of the Hyundai Alcazar are at a premium. The first row console gets cup holder, arm rest and mobile holder while the second row console receives cop holder and arm rest. The door gets a bottle and map pocket. The Alcazar will be the first SUV in its segment to offer a center console for the second-row occupants.

A larger size glove box, seat back tray, cup and mobile holder with a net pocket and space for laptops is also available. Along with this, the Hyundai Alcazar also offers the best in segment boot space, which stands at 80 liters.

The front seating is ventilated while 1st and 2nd row vents are placed high for optimum flow throughout the cabin. 3rd row passengers get side vents, positioned close to the passengers face for quicker cooling. 3rd row passengers also receive 3 speed blower which can be easily controlled.

Ride and Handling

Ride and handling will be augmented with an RR CTBA with U shaped torsion beam offering controlled body roll during lane change. Steering torque mapping on the Alcazar will relate to linear torque delivery and easy handling both under city as well as highway driving conditions while it also receives Drive Mode Selection (DMS) for Eco, City and Sport drive modes. Hyundai claims Alcazar is built using 75.66 percent high strength steel.

NVH Levels on the Alcazar are reduced due to Noise Isolation Pads and special sealant material for a more silent drive. Sound absorbing material is seen throughout the cabin while there is also good isolation of cabin from the engine area.

Variants

The new Hyundai Alcazar will be presented in petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0 liter petrol engine offers 159 hp power and 192 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic. This petrol engine gets an electronic control variable oil pump, integrated heat management module to achieve optimal thermal conditions and mid lock CVVT ensuring better performance. The petrol engine allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 10 seconds.

Hyundai Alcazar is also offered with U2 1.5 liter diesel engine, which also powers the Creta. It makes 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a manual 6 MT or a 6 speed automatic gearbox. The engine offers good performance at mid and high speeds and even at a 28 percent gradient.

These engine and transmission options are further divided into Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature and Signature (O). Some are offered as 6 seaters while some are offered as 7 seaters only.

Price and Competition

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs.1 lakh over the corresponding variants of the Creta which is currently priced between Rs.10-18 lakhs approx. Once officially launched, the new Alcazar will take on the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari while it will also compete with the upcoming Mahindra XUV500, which is slated for launch by Diwali 2021.