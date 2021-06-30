Hyundai Alcazar Becomes Car No 1 Crore To Roll Out Of India Plant

Hyundai Alcazar rolls out of production line in Hyundai India plant as the 10 millionth (1 crore) car here

2021 is turning out to be continuity of momentous landmarks for Hyundai India. The auto manufacturer continues to expand its market share in India, alongside being a major player in the export market. This year the company completed 25 years of business in India. And despite current market situations plaguing the auto industry, the company has recently launched Hyundai Alacazar.

Today, Hyundai Motor India rolled out its 10 millionth car. The unit being its newly launched Alacazar at HMIL’s Sriperumbudur plant. Over time, the company has contributed to the Indian economy with an investment of $ 4 billion. HMIL employs a workforce of over 15k personnel to make the cars that make the brand. Hyundai India is committed to 2.5 lakhs employment generation in Tamil Nadu.

Fastest 10 millionth car production milestone

The 10 millionth car production landmark has been attained in the fastest possible time, and is backed by smart manufacturing processes.To mark the occasion, Thiru. M.K.Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu signed on the car bonnet.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the State of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant.”

Hyundai India Production Year Time Taken 1 Million 2006 7 Yrs 6 Months 2 Million 2008 2 yrs 7 Months 3 Million 2010 1 Yr 9 Months 4 Million 2012 1 yr 7 Months 5 Million 2013 1 Yr 6 Months 6 Million 2015 1 yr 7 Months 7 Million 2016 1 Yr 5 Months 8 Million 2018 1 yr 7 Months 9 Million 2019 1 yr 6 Months 10 Million 2021 1 yr 9 Months

Major exports market player

While the company took 7.5 years to sell it’s first million cars back in 2006, thereafter, the feat has been achieving at much quicker pace. The next million was sold by 2008 taking 2 years and 7 months. Since then, each consequent million has been sold in under 2 years.

HMIL’s manufacturing facility was setup in September 1998, the manufacturer’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. Installed production capacity stands at 7.5 Lakh units annually. Over 9 million cars have been manufactured at the facility.

Smart manufacturing employs zero wastage and 100 percent water recirculation facility. This gives new life to recirculated water and rainwater harvesting systems. Over 650 4th gen robots and AI in robotics automation are used for car manufacturing. Despite current market restrictions, Hyundai was able to report market share of 24 percent in May 2021.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, Hyundai India exported 1,04,342 passenger cars despite limitations owing to Covid-19 pandemic. To date, over 2 lakh units of Creta and Venue have been shipped to overseas markets, including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal and Chile.

New i20 is exported to key markets across Africa and Latin America region. HMIL has begun exports to Nepal through railways from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukottai near Chennai. The 3 million vehicle export milestone was announced in early 2020. It reached the 5 lakh exports milestone in March 2008, 10 lakh exports in February 2010, and 20 lakh exports in March 2014.