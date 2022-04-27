Hyundai Alcazar CNG Spied In Pune – Emission Testing By ARAI

Hyundai currently offers CNG variants in Santro, Grand i10 Nios and Aura

After an onslaught of CNG models from Maruti Suzuki, the second-largest carmaker in Hyundai is also aiming to make a mark in the alternate fuel segment. Hyundai is planning to launch a CNG-powered version of Alcazar. A test mule of the three-row SUV was recently spied testing in Pune with an ARAI emission testing kit attached to it.

This development comes right after a spy shot of Kia Carens with a CNG badge went viral on the internet. Coincidentally, both Carens and Alcazar are based on the same platform, however, feature slightly different powertrain options. In the three-row segment, Ertiga is currently the only UV to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Hyundai Alcazar CNG Spied

As seen in the spy image, there are no apparent variations on Alcazar CNG as far as design is concerned. In its IC engine form, Alcazar is available in eight trims including Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone that are priced between Rs 16.34 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Considering that the Kia Carens CNG option was spied with 1.4 liter petrol turbo motor, it is highly likely that Hyundai Alcazar CNG will get the same option. This is the same engine which is on offer with Creta, Seltos and Carens. Seeing the rise in demand for CNG cars, Hyundai – Kia could have plans to launch CNG options of Creta, Seltos, Venue and Sonet as well.

Alcazar is offered in both six- and seven-seat layouts, the former comes with two captain seats in the middle row. The SUV comes with two engine options- a 2.0-litre MPi naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. The former makes 157 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner kicks out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

In the existing Alcazar SUV, Transmission duties are carried out by 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox on both engine options. Alcazar gets three drive modes namely- Eco, City, and Sport and multiple traction modes including snow, sand, and mud. In all probability, Hyundai will be offering the factory-fitted CNG kit paired with the 2.0-litre petrol unit.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Alcazar is laced with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, auto climate control, and cruise control. Other creature comforts offered in the three-row SUV include a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and BlueLink connected car tech.

Safety features in Alcazar include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors. Hyundai is expected to offer CNG variants of Alcazar in multiple mid-spec and top-spec trims. It has also been reported that CNG variants of both Alcazar and Kia Carens are expected to make their debuts later this year.

