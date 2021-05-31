Hyundai Alcazar Coming Soon Teaser Featuring Creta, Venue, Kona, Tucson

Upon its launch, Hyundai Alcazar will be competing against the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700

Like most car manufacturers in India, Hyundai has also been betting high on SUVs since the segment has been favoured by consumers over other body styles in recent years. The company’s Creta has been the best-selling SUV for a long time while Venue has regularly featured among the top three selling subcompact SUVs in India.

The South Korean carmaker is now adding force to its SUV lineup by introducing the three-row variant of Creta named Alcazar. A pre-production prototype of the seven-seater SUV fully wrapped under camouflage has already been revealed along with its crucial specifications.

New Hyundai Alcazar Coming Soon Teaser

The company has now released a TV commercial on its official YouTube channel which teases the upcoming SUV. The video features the rest of the SUVs in Hyundai India’s lineup including Creta, Venue, Kona Electric and Tucson.

The video has reportedly been shot at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat where the four cars welcome the upcoming Alcazar in the company’s range of SUVs in the country. In addition to this Hyundai has released some key details about the upcoming seven-seater Alcazar.

Donning the name- Alcazar, which essentially translates to castle in Spanish, the branding resonates with ‘grandeur and magnificence of palaces and castles’. The design is based on Hyundai’s global design philosophy of Sensuous Sportiness. As we all know, Alcazar is based on the same but stretched-out form of the platform underpinning Creta. That being said, Alcazar is said to offer the longest wheelbase in the segment measuring 2,760mm.

Architecture & Design details

The architecture of the seven-seater SUV features an extensive application of 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS) and has been built in an Industry 4.0 enabled shop floor. Hyundai claims that the underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy. In order to enhance handling and stability, a ring structure design in Engine Room, B-Pillar and D-Pillar has been used to increase rigidity.

Design-wise, Alcazar sports many variations in comparison to its 5-seater sibling which lends it a distinct appearance. These include a flatter roofline, new C pillars, an extended rear overhang, C-shaped LED tail lamps along with revised rear bumper design and redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels. It will be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations while the former will be offered with a segment-first second-row console armrest for enhanced comfort and luxury.

Engine, Transmission Options

Alcazar will be offered two engine options and as many transmission options. A 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, derived from Elantra and Tucson, kicks out 157 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both units will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.