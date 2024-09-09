Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched – Base Model Price Rs 14.99L

New Hyundai Alcazar facelift is presented in both 6s and 7s seating options and continues to sport the same petrol and diesel engine lineup

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Alcazar SUV today, on 9th September, 2024. This three-row version of Creta starts from Rs 14.99 lakh for petrol and Rs 15.99 lakh for diesel (Ex-sh). Ahead of the official launch, the Alcazar has moved into company showrooms while bookings have also opened at a down payment of Rs 25,000. With Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador, Hyundai Alcazar has been very trending on social media platforms too.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched

Hyundai is offering the 2024 Alcazar facelift in exterior colour options – Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Starry Knight and Titan Grey Matte. It gets four trim levels – Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. It will be made available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.

The new Alcazar is built on Hyundai’s Global Design Philosophy with Sensous Sportiness and will boast of some exciting new exterior updates which will include new H-shaped LED DRLs positioned above the headlamp clusters, a revised grille, a 3D Hyundai logo and wide silver finished faux skid plate.

While the side profile receives some changes in design, the new Alcazar also receives roof rails and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Towards the rear, it gets vertically stacked tail lights and an LED light bar along with a number plate recess. It also sees a new rear spoiler and high-mounted stop lamp.

Interior Features

Showing off its interior makeup in a new TVC with Shah Rukh Khan, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets a highly attractive dual-tone Noble Brown and Haze Navy colour scheme. It also gets large 10.25 inch screens one of which is a fully digital instrument cluster and the other an infotainment system. The interiors also boast dual-zone climate controls, individual AC vents, a Bose premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and dual camera dash cam setup and air purifier with AQI index.

Offered in 6 and 7-seater configurations, the driver seat is electrically adjustable with memory function while the co-passenger seat is only electrically adjustable. Each of the seats in the 2nd row receives winged headrests while the new Alcazar offers easier ingress and egress to 3rd row seats. The 6-seater variant gets captain seats in the 2nd row while the 7-seater variant offers a seat tumble mechanism.

Where safety is concerned, the new Alcazar boasts of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with up to 19 features. It also gets 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability management, hill start assist and surround view monitor. It also gets a 360-degree camera, blind spot assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc. However, some of these features may be exclusively offered on the top-spec variants only. Where standard safety features are concerned, there are 40 of them.

Powertrains

Hyundai Alcazar facelift will see no change in its engine and transmission lineup. It will continue to draw its power via 1.5L turbo petrol GDi engine offering 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission. The 1.5L diesel CRDi engine will be capable of 116 hp power and 250 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Considering these feature updates, the new Hyundai Alcazar would definitely see an upward revision in prices. It is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the outgoing Alcazar is currently priced between Rs 16.77 – 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom).