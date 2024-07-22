Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied At Fuel Station – ADAS Among Key Updates

While updated Alcazar will have refreshed exteriors, the petrol and diesel powertrain options will be carried forward

Hyundai is readying the Alcazar facelift to enhance its capabilities in the mid-size SUV segment. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Reports indicate that Hyundai could launch the Alcazar facelift by September.

Alcazar facelift – What’s new?

Based on latest sighting at a fuel station by Aditya Patnaik, changes can be seen across the front grille and bumper. The lighting setup is expected to be largely the same as earlier. It appears that Hyundai is aiming to achieve a higher level of differentiation with the Creta. A test mule was recently spotted in a unique Maroon shade, indicating the possibility of new colour options. Alcazar already offers users a comprehensive range of colour options to choose from.

Side profile has been updated with a new design for the body cladding. A new set of alloy wheels help achieve a sportier profile. Some slight modifications to the door panels are also noticeable. Alcazar facelift continues with the blacked-out pillars and conventional door handles. At the rear, the tailgate appears entirely new. Tail lights have also been updated, with focus on achieving a sharper rear profile. The new tail lamps have a dynamic mix of vertical and horizontal lighting elements.

ADAS kit

Talking about the equipment list, one of the key updates will be ADAS. This is urgently needed since rivals like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector are already equipped with ADAS. The ADAS kit for Alcazar facelift is expected to be borrowed from the new Creta.

Onboard Creta, users can access a total of 19 Level 2 ADAS features. It includes forward collision warning and avoidance assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, lane following assist, leading vehicle departure alert, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, surround view monitor and blind spot view monitor.

Same powertrain

Hyundai Alcazar is known for its dynamic and reliable performance. It is a versatile SUV, with capabilities to meet expectations across a wide variety of terrains and environments. It’s made possible with drive modes of Comfort, Eco and Sport and traction control modes of Snow, Sand and Mud.

The current engine options will be carried forward for the facelift model. Alcazar’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Alcazar facelift pricing

Alcazar facelift will have a refreshed dashboard and a dual-screen setup. The latter is expected to be similar to that of the new Creta. Updates are also possible across the upholstery and interior theme options. With the updates, Hyundai Alcazar facelift will be available at a higher pricing. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 16,77,500. The top-spec variant is listed at Rs 21,28,400, ex-sh.

Source