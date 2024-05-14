Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spotted On A Flatbed Truck – New Front Revealed

When launched, Hyundai Alcazar spotted testing, is likely to bring a lot of new features to the segment to better rival Safari, Hector Plus and XUV700

Mid-size SUV segment is currently dominated by Mahindra with Scorpio N and XUV700. Hyundai Alcazar competes in this segment too and is on the verge of a major facelift. Testing has commenced and engineering samples have been spotted in India as well. Most recent test mules from South Korea show Alcazar’s fascia and what we can expect from it.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spotted On A Flatbed Truck

When Hyundai launched the Creta facelift earlier this year, it laid an outline of what we can expect from Alcazar facelift. After all, Alcazar is a stretched version of Creta and has shared interiors and much of the exterior design with it since its inception. That said, Hyundai kept subtle design differences in Alcazar’s fascia to keep it distinguishable.

With new Creta facelift and upcoming Alcazar facelift, Hyundai is re-creating a similar strategy. As seen in the new spy shots, Hyundai has given Alcazar facelift the same headlights and LED DRLs as Creta facelift.

These inverted L-shaped LED DRL elements are likely to be accompanied by a thin LED light bar in the middle, connecting them. Major change in Alcazar’s fascia will come in the form of a unique grill with what seems to be horizontal chrome strips running across the grill’s width. Headlights are the same vertically arranged elements seen with Creta facelift.

We don’t see fog lights with Alcazar facelift as well. So, no cornering lights function, we presume. Lower bumper gets uniquely styled silver elements that will be advertised as ‘skid plates’. Attributes like front parking sensors and front radar module are found in the same place as they were in Creta Facelift.

From the sides, Alcazar facelift retains most of its prior sheet metal profiling. Alloy wheels are new with a swanky design and could be 19 inches in size considering rivals offer this size. From the rear, Alcazar is shedding its Creta identity completely as it embraces Palisade-inspired vertically arranged tail lights.

All-new dashboard

On the inside, Hyundai Alcazar facelift is likely to get the same dashboard as Creta facelift. Unlike Creta, we hope there are soft-touch plastics with Alcazar facelift. Twin 10.25-inch displays with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and other attributes are notable with Alcazar facelift.

Main highlight of this update will be the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS with up to 19 features, similar to Hyundai Creta facelift. Powertrains will be the same as current Alcazar on sale – a 160 PS 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 115 PS Turbo Diesel engine. Gearbox options will include 6MT, 6TC and 7DCT options.

Mahindra has been sprucing up the XUV700 to keep it relevant against rivals. Tata is doing the same as they recently launched Dark Edition of Harrier and Safari. MG is at it too, launching Hector Blackstorm. Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift will bring newness to the equation and is likely to strike a unique proposition.