Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Mileage Figures Revealed

Hyundai Alcazar in 6/7 seater options, is positioned on the Creta platform and is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Alcazar facelift, a premium 6/7 seater SUV in India. This Creta-based, 3 row SUV, is presented in 4 variants of Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Prices start off at Rs 14.99 for the base petrol trim while its diesel powered counterpart can be had from Rs 15.99 lakh (both prices – ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Price

At launch, Hyundai had not revealed the full variant prices of the new Alcazar facelift. However, the full variant prices of Alcazar have now been revealed. The range starts from Rs 14.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for base Executive 7S Turbo Petrol MT and goes till Rs 21.55 lakh (Ex-sh) for Signature 6S DT/Matte in both Petrol DCT and Diesel TC guises.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift stands 4,560mm in length, 1,800mm in width and is 1,710mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,760mm. This makes the new Alcazar 60mm longer, 10mm wider and 35mm taller than its predecessor. It is presented in 8 monotone colour options that include Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White while Atlas White with Black Roof is its sole dual-tone offering.

Hyundai Alcazar, which is exclusively based on the Creta, shares some of its exterior elements with its smaller sibling. It sports a dark chrome finished front grille, revised LED headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs and connected LED lamps at the rear. It also gets a new tailgate and spoiler while front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned. The new Alcazar rides in 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Large rear quarter windows, bridge-type roof rails and side cladding are also a part of its exterior makeup.

Cabin Features and Infotainment

Interiors of the new Hyundai Alcazar see a host of feature updates. It receives a new dashboard, similar to that seen on the Creta sporting to large 10.25-inch displays for infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and a digital instrument cluster. It also receives Type C USB ports, connected car technology, and upholstery in a premium, dual-tone Noble Brown and Haze Navy combination.

The seats in front are ventilated and 8-way powered with driver’s seat receiving 2 level memory function. The second row seats get folding armrests thereby making access to third row more comfortable. Cabin features also include a large panoramic sunroof, wing-type headrests, auto-dimming IRVMs and a digital key with NFC. It also sports 70+ connected car features and 270+ voice commands along with an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets Level 2 ADAS that includes a host of 19+ safety features. It also gets 6 airbags which are offered as standard. The safety equipment also extends to a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, traction control and electronic stability control along with disc brakes on all corners as standard.

Engine Specs and ARAI-certified mileage figures

2024 Hyundai Alcazar draws its power from a 1.5L, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 158hp power and 253Nm Torque and a 1.5L, 4-cylinder turbo diesel unit makes 114 hp power and 250 NM torque. Where transmission options are concerned, both engines get mated to 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition, the petrol variants receives a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel engine gets mated to a 6-speed torque converter unit.

3 drive modes are offered – Normal, Eco and Sport, and 3 traction options – Snow, Mud and Sand, are also offered with the new Alcazar. Where mileage figures are concerned, the new Hyundai Alcazar offers 17.5km/l and 18km/l for its petrol 6-speed and 7-speed transmission respectively while diesel 6-speed manual offers 20.4km/l and 6-speed torque converter offers 18.1km/l.