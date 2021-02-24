Hyundai ALCAZAR Is The Name Of Creta 7 Seater – Official Teaser

Hyundai India has officially teased the Creta 7 Seater today – Launch expected by April 2021

The SUV segment in India has been growing at a record pace and looking at the launch line-up of OEMs, it seems that the same will continue even in 2021. Since the launch of the first generation Creta, Hyundai has tasted major success in the Indian SUV market. Later, with the launch of the Venue, Hyundai has managed to even clock SUV sales numbers of around 20,000+ units a month, which is a considerable feat for the South Korean car maker.

New SUV from Hyundai – ALCAZAR

Now, to add to its SUV line-up, Hyundai has been planning on introduction of the 7-seater Creta, with which it intends to compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV 500 and recently launched Tata Safari. Today, Hyundai India officially confirmed the name of this SUV, and it will be called ALCAZAR.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai ALCAZAR will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai ALCAZAR that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’.”

As per expectations, the 7-seater Creta continues with the same design language, as seen on the standard 5-seater Creta, however it has a longer rear section to accommodate the additional third row of seats. Take a look at the teaser / name reveal video below.

In the previous spyshots it has also been confirmed that the front fascia of the 7-seater Creta looks visually different than the regular Creta. While the headlamp setup looks similar, the front grille has a different design as the slats of the standard Creta have been replaced by studs in this larger 7-seater version.

On the rear too, the design looks aesthetically different, thanks to updated tail-lamps, twin-tip exhaust pipes and a new spoiler. Alloy wheel design is also significantly different and is mostly going to be polarizing, to say the least.

Engines

Under the hood, we don’t expect any changes to be offered from Hyundai’s end. In all likelihood, the longer Creta will share its powertrain setup with the standard Creta. As far as seating arrangements are concerned, Hyundai might plan on launching two variants of the car, one with a 7-seater arrangement and one with a 6-seater arrangement with 2 captain seats for the second row of passengers.

Launch and Pricing

Launch of the larger Creta is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Next month is expected debut while launch is likely to take place by April 2021. Pricing is expected to be around INR 1 lakh steeper than the comparable trim of the standard Creta.