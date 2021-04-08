Hyundai Alcazar Key Details, Engine Performance – Officially Revealed

The new Hyundai Alcazar features a longer wheelbase as compared to Creta and will be offered in 6/7 seater options

The all-new Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater SUV will make its global debut soon, but ahead of that, Hyundai India has officially revealed key details about their upcoming premium SUV. Hyundai claims that the Alcazar is not same as Creta. Instead, Alcazar is being positioned as a premium 7 seater SUV.

Ride And Handling

To be offered in 6 seater and 7 seater configurations, the new Alcazar will cater to the demands customers looking for 7 seater SUVs. It is based on the Creta platform, but sits on a 20mm longer wheelbase. It is also longer than Creta by 30 mm, so as to accommodate 3rd row seating.

To make sure that the ride and handling does not deteriorate due to the longer design, Hyundai engineers have made some changes to the suspension setup. Front suspension gets a hydraulic rebound stopper while at the rear there is an upright rear shock absorber. Also helping are the larger 18 inch alloys.

Seat Versatility

For easy ingress and egress of passengers in rear seat, Hyundai has optimized the door opening area. This has resulted in a better head space while passengers enter or leave the car. Thigh space has been improved which allows easy movement of passengers once inside.

Assist grip handle is added on the rear door which will further help passengers while getting in or out of the car. Rear seat comes with reclining function, delivering added space when required by 3rd row passengers. Rear seats are full flat foldable, which delivers added luggage space.

Hyundai Alcazar Features

It gets a revised front grille design, bold C pillar, LED headlamps and diamond cut alloy wheels. The interiors of the Alcazar are seen in black and brown colour theme. There is also a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with voice recognition, ventilated seating, flat bottom steering wheel and a 360 degree camera.

It also receives a panoramic sunroof, captain seats for middle row in the 6 seater with dedicated central console and armrests and bench type seating for the 7 seater. Passenger comfort is further aided with seat back tray for cup and mobile holder as well as a dedicated place to store laptop.

Cabin Cooling

Special attention has been paid to cool the cabin of Alcazar. Apart from the AC vents on the dashboard, Alcazar also gets vents in the 2nd and 3rd row. Hyundai says that the 1st and 2nd row AC vents are placed comparatively higher, and deliver larger volume of air flow as compared to the vents in the 3rd row. This will ensure faster cabin cooling.

3rd row vents in the Alcazar are placed in such a way that the cool air first impact is on the passenger face. 3rd row passenger also get 3 speed blower which can be controlled easily. In addition to this, Alcazar also gets ventilated front seats.

Petrol and Diesel Engine Options

Hyundai is set to introduce a wide range of engine and gearbox options for the new Alcazar to give it certain advantages over rivals MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Both petrol as well as diesel will come with manual as well as automatic transmission options.

The 2.0 liter petrol engine will offers 159 PS power and 192 Nm torque. It gets mated to a 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic. 0-100 kmph acceleration time is under 10 seconds. This engine also powers the Creta in some international markets. The diesel engine option will be a 1.5 liter turbo engine that also powers the Creta making 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. This engine is paired to a manual gearbox with the option of a 6 speed automatic gearbox.

Estimated Price and Competition

The new Alcazar is expected to be priced in the Rs.12-19 lakh price range (ex-sh). It will rival the upcoming Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and the new Tata Safari. Bookings have also commenced unofficially and select company dealerships in India.