Hyundai Alcazar Launch Price Rs 16.3 L To Rs 19.99 L – Introductory Ex Showroom

2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in a total of 6 variants and multiple trims across both petrol and diesel options

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Alcazar in a total of 6 variants of Prestige, Prestige(O), Platinum, Platinum(O), Signature and Signature(O). Presented in 6 and 7 seater options, the Alcazar has been open for bookings via the company’s Click to Buy online platform or via dealerships at a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Hyundai Alcazar Price

Hyundai Alcazar has been priced from Rs 16.30 lakh for the base petrol MT variant and goes all the way to Rs 19.99 lakh for the top of the line diesel automatic variant. All prices are ex-sh, introductory.

The Hyundai Alcazar, which follows the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy, receives single tone colour options of Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Phantom Black and Polar White. Dual tone colour choices on the other hand are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Exteriors

Hyundai Alcazar sits on a 2,760mm wheelbase claiming to be the longest in its segment while boot space is at 80 liters also the largest in its category. The exterior is dominated by an expanded, chrome finished front grille in a new design connected to the headlamps.

It also receives split headlamp cluster, LED head lamps, tail lamps and DRLs and dual tone alloy wheels along with extended rear doors and overhangs. The exterior features also include wide central air intake, skid plate at the front and rear.

Interior Seating

Being a 6/7 seater SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar boasts of more interior space in comparison to Creta. The 6 seater variant will get captain seats in the second row while the 7 seater gets a bench type arrangement. The second row seats offer single touch tumble down feature allowing for easy access to third row seats.

The seats at the rear also receive reclining function and can be folded down so as to have added boot space. Floor mounted arm rests for the 6 seater version with storage space, front row seatback table, retractable cup holder and mobile device holder will also be among its highlights. A segment first feature with include wireless smartphone charger.

Infotainment

Where infotainment is concerned, the new Hyundai Alcazar gets a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with digital display, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and Hyundai’s BlueLink 8 speaker Bose Sound System. The interiors also boast of an air purifier with AQI display, 8 way adjustable driver seat, a voice enabled full panoramic sunroof and 64 colour ambient lighting.

Engine specs of the new Alcazar include both petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol making 159 hp power and 192 Nm torque and 1.5 liter U2 4 cylinder diesel engine that offers 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter. It receives 3 driving modes of Comfort, Eco and Sport and 3 traction control modes of Snow, Sand and Mud. Hyundai also claims that the new Alcazar will offer best in segment fuel efficiency.