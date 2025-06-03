Hyundai Alcazar Lineup Updated – New Diesel Corporate Variant and Petrol DCT Option Launched

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has expanded its Alcazar SUV lineup with two new variants aimed at offering greater value and convenience to customers

The brand has introduced a new Corporate variant for the diesel powertrain, now available with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof. It comes with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options, offering buyers a more feature-rich yet accessible package. Additionally, Hyundai has made the Prestige Petrol variant more appealing by introducing a 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) option, providing enhanced driving convenience and responsiveness at a lower entry point for automatic petrol buyers.

New Hyundai Alcazar Variants – Features

The new variants come equipped with several key features such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via an adapter), Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and premium design elements like quad-beam LED headlamps and R17 diamond-cut alloys. Safety has also been enhanced with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), and vehicle stability management (VSM).

New Hyundai Alcazar Variants – Prices

Prices for the new Hyundai Alcazar variants are as follows: the Corporate 7-seater Diesel MT is priced at Rs 17.86 lakh, the Corporate Diesel AT at Rs 19.28 lakh, and the Prestige 7-seater Petrol DCT at Rs 18.63 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). With these updates, Hyundai aims to further strengthen the Alcazar’s positioning as a premium, tech-rich, and family-friendly SUV for Indian buyers.

Commenting on the introduction of new variants, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are continuously listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offerings to meet their aspirations.

The introduction of the Corporate variant in ALCAZAR Diesel with a voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflects our commitment to providing a more personalized and premium SUV experience. With these updates, we aim to offer more choice and delight to our customers who seek performance, technology and sophistication in their vehicles.”