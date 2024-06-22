Hyundai Alcazar Owners Share Their Experiences – Fully Satisfied

Hyundai Alcazar is one of the best 7-seater SUVs on sale in India, offered in petrol and diesel engines with manual as well as automatic gearbox options

When evaluating a car, a number of variables need to be considered. Beyond the brochure, a lot more insights and valuable information can be gained from actual ownership experiences. These inputs and feedback help to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses in a real-world scenario.

Alcazar Ownership Experience

To help people make informed decisions, Hyundai Alcazar owners have shared their ownership experience. One such owner is Akhtar Khan, who has shared his one-year experience with the SUV. He drives a 1.5-litre diesel automatic Alcazar and has clocked 9,000 km, averaging around 25 km per day. Primarily driving in city conditions in Hyderabad, Akhtar also makes regular trips to his native place, which is about 550 km away.

Akhtar reports that the diesel Alcazar returns a mileage of around 10-12 km/L in the city and 15-17 km/L on highways. It’s important to note that mileage can vary based on driving skills, use of AC, traffic conditions, and other factors. The Alcazar offers Comfort, Eco, and Sport driving modes, with Eco mode being the most fuel-efficient.

Alcazar Real-World Performance

Regarding performance, Akhtar notes that his automatic variant has a linear power delivery, ensuring a comfortable driving experience with smooth and predictable acceleration. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 116 PS and 250 Nm, with transmission options including a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Additionally, the Alcazar offers a 1.5-litre turbo petrol option generating 160 PS and 253 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. Akhtar says the SUV is best suited for a relaxed driving experience, delivering comfort during long journeys for passengers in all three rows.

Other Alcazar Owners’ Experiences

Stanley Joseph, another Hyundai Alcazar Diesel Automatic Signature 7-seater owner, expressed full satisfaction with the vehicle’s ride quality, seating comfort, and pickup. He reported achieving 20-22 km/l at speeds below 100 km/h using cruise control and eco mode, and 17-19 km/l at 100-120 km/h on the highway. In city conditions, he gets 10-15 km/l. Overall, Joseph found the Hyundai Alcazar to be a worthwhile investment, expressing happiness with its performance and efficiency.

Lekhmani Yadav shared his positive experience after driving 11,000 km in nine months. He highlighted an “awesome ride” over a recent 1,500-kilometer journey, praising the SUV’s excellent comfort, safety, and overall driving experience. Sayan Guha Roy has taken his West Bengal-registered Hyundai Alcazar on impressive journeys, driving to Rajasthan’s Thar Desert and the White Desert in the Rann of Kutch.

Hyundai Alcazar Service Experience

During his year-long ownership, Akhtar Khan has not faced any major problems with the Alcazar. On one occasion, he experienced a low pickup issue, which was rectified at the service center free of cost. The issue was caused by rats damaging the wire connecting to the spark plugs. Akhtar has opted for SOT and Super SOT service packages for his Alcazar, designed for complete peace of mind in terms of repairs and maintenance. Overall, he is quite satisfied with his Hyundai Alcazar.