Hyundai’s new 7 seater, 3 row SUV will take on the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Safari in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the much talked about Alcazar 7 seater SUV. The global debut will be held on 6th April in Rajasthan with launch date expected for June 2021. Ahead of that, Hyundai India has revealed a new teaser video, highlighting their upcoming SUV.

Hyundai Alcazar will share some features with the Creta, and is also positioned on the same platform. However, the Alcazar will sport some unique features such as a flatter roofline, LED DRLs with projector lamps, new C columns, C shaped LED tail lamps along with revised rear bumper design and extended overhangs at the rear.

It is also expected to sit on larger 18 inch alloy wheels unlike the Creta which rides on 17 inch alloys, while spy shots and models on test also reveal a roof mounted spoiler and twin exhausts towards the rear, some of which are also seen on the 7 seater Hyundai Palisade.

The model has been sighted on test on several occasions and more recently images have been detailed online. Unofficial bookings have opened at select dealerships. Take a look at the new teaser video below.

6 and 7 Seater Configurations

The 6 seater Alcazar get captain seats in the middle row while the 7 seater variant will receive bench type seating. The interiors will be done up in dual tone with second row passengers receiving features such as phone charging, individual arm rests with cup holders and multiple storage spaces. Infotainment will be via a 10.25 inch touchscreen display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with voice recognition.

Hyundai’s SmartSense

The Alcazar will come with BlueLink connected car technology, 360 degree camera, automatic air conditioning, panoramic sunroof, flat bottom steering wheel, cruise control etc. It could also get Hyundai’s SmartSense with features such as forward collision assist, automatic braking, blind spot collision avoidance, driver attention warning system, automatic emergency braking, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning.

Alcazar will most likely be powered by a 1.5 liter (115 hp) naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5 liter (115 hp) diesel engine. It will also receive a 1.4 liter (140 hp) turbo petrol engine. Transmission options will include 6 speed manual, CVT, 6 speed automatic and 7 speed DCT.

Once launched, the new Hyundai Alcazar will compete with the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. It is expected to be priced about Rs 1 lakh more than respective Creta variants.