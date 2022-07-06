Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Exe Launch Price Rs 15.89 L – New Base Variant (Rs 55k Less)

The new base variant of Alcazar, Prestige Executive, is expected to lure more customers owing to its lower price

Hyundai Alcazar is the company’s second attempt at the D1-segment SUVs. Hyundai Alcazar is an extended version of the South Korean company’s ever-popular Creta. Alcazar sells in good numbers as we see in the sales charts. But due to the chip shortage that is plaguing the automotive market globally, companies are retorting to cutting features off their vehicles.

We saw Hyundai doing it by offering only one smart key at the time of sale and promising the other key soon. The chip shortage also brings secondary issues associated with it like low production and high waiting period. Cars with high-tech features require a lot of processing power executed by semiconductor chips. Due to the chip shortage, waiting periods for those variants skyrocket. So, Hyundai has come up with a new base model with limited features that aim at solving most production issues.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive

Hyundai has created a new base variant for the Alcazar named, Prestige Executive. This new base variant will sit below the previous base variant, Prestige. Hyundai has axed a few features that the Prestige variant got, in the new base model Prestige Executive. Alcazar is already offered in six variants as of now: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature and Signature (O). The base model Prestige is already available in 6 and 7-seater configurations powered by both petrol and diesel engines that are coupled with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Sources tell Rushlane that Prestige Executive comes in 4 exact configurations. They are, Prestige Executive 6-seater with 1.5L diesel MT, 7-seater 1.5L diesel MT, 7-seater 2L petrol MT and 7-seater 1.5L diesel AT. The 6-seater layout in Prestige Executive trim is only available as a diesel manual. The petrol engine misses out on an automatic transmission with the new base model.

The earlier base model, Prestige was decently kitted out. It got features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25” touchscreen infotainment system, connected car features, cruise control, reversing camera, TPMS and LED headlights. Most of these are thankfully retained by Hyundai though. Hyundai has made slight revisions only to carve out the new base model, Prestige Executive.

New Alcazar Prestige Executive Features, Specs

The main feature that has been dropped by Hyundai is the large 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment system. It has been replaced with a smaller 8″ unit that gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This new system only gets one mic in the entire cabin where the Prestige variant gets two.

But it still retains voice commands and gets 4 speakers and two tweeters. Telematics are also given a miss with the new Prestige Executive variant keeping cost in check. Along with the larger touchscreen, gone is the electroplated IRVM which also had buttons for telematic features like SOS. The new IRVM is manually dimmable at driver’s discretion.

Other omissions on Prestige Executive variant are, a burglar alarm which was present in Prestige variant and the door handles are now body-colored instead of dark chrome finish. These feature omissions are brief and the new base model still is jam packed with features and creature comforts.

Alcazar Prestige Executive Prices

Prestige variant starts from Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-sh). Prestige Executive 7-seater Petrol MT costs Rs. 15,89,400, 6&7-seater diesel MT costs Rs. 16,30,300 and lastly, 7-seater diesel AT costs Rs. 17,77,300. This makes the new Alcazar Prestige Executive cheaper by Rs 55k, compared to the non-executive variants.

Alcazar is powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0L MPi engine makes 158 bhp @6500 RPM and 191 Nm @4500 RPM. It is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5L turbo-diesel CRDi engine makes 113 bhp @4000 RPM and 250 Nm @1500 RPM. It is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Hyundai Alcazar continues to compete with segment leader Mahindra XUV700 and others like Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass and MG Hector. It will also compete with the recently launched Scorpio-N. With the new base variant at a lower price point, Hyundai is expected to draw in a lot more customers than before.