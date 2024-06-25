Hyundai Alcazar Records 1 Lakh Production Milestone In 3 Years

Hyundai Alcazar was launched in June 2021 – Domestic sales have crossed 75k units, while exports crossed 27k units as on June 2024

Hyundai Alcazar, the three row mid-size SUV, offered in 6 and 7 seater layouts has been a remarkable success story for the automaker. This premium offering has achieved sales over the 75,000 unit mark in India. This feat has been accomplished in a matter of 3 years, since launch on 18th June 2021.

Hyundai Alcazar 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Alcazar is produced from the company’s Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai. Hyundai Alcazar sales in domestic markets have hit a total of 75,506 units while 27,176 units have been exported thus taking the total production count to 1,02,682 units in 3 years.

Taking into account sales each fiscal, in FY 2022 Hyundai produced 28,664 units. Of these, 25,894 units were sold in domestic markets and 2,887 units were shipped globally. It was the FY2023 period that saw the best performance. Production improved to 38,394 units, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 34% over 28,664 units produced in FY2022. In FY2023, domestic sales accounted for 26,696 units while exports stood at 11,334 units. These figures were impressively higher as compared to in FY2022.

FY2024 saw a drop both in terms of production and sales of the Alcazar. Production fell to 31,873 units. This was a 16.98% YoY degrowth out of which 20,753 units were sold in domestic markets and 10,825 units were exported marking a 22.26% and 4.49% de-growth respectively.

To date, in FY2025, production of the Hyundai Alcazar has touched 4,321 units with 2,163 units sold in domestic markets and 2,130 units exported. Sold in 6 and 7 seater layouts and offered in petrol and diesel engines with manual as well as automatic gearbox options has stood it in good stead, complying with every type of buyer’s demands both in Indian and global markets.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Testing Starts

A regular entrant on the mid-size SUV sales list each month, in May 2024, the Hyundai Alcazar was at No. 6 on this list with sales in the red. This could be on account of buyers awaiting the new Alcazar facelift, which is currently on test. It will be based on the new Creta, which was launched earlier this year.

New Alcazar will have a different front design, so as to give it a more premium stance. It will get a lot of features. These could include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual zone climate controls and twin horizontally positioned 10.2 inch screens for driver’s instrumentation and infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety would be via a 360 degree camera and Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control.

While significant updates will be seen on its exteriors and interiors, the new Hyundai Alcazar will see no change in its engine lineup. It will continue to sport a 1.5 liter turbo petrol GDI unit making 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine offering 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Expect prices to be slightly increased, due to addition of new features.