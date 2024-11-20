Hyundai Alcazar: Redefining Safety for You and Your Loved Ones

At the core of Alcazar’s Active Safety systems is Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, offering advanced protection from road hazards

With the Alcazar facelift, Hyundai sets a new standard in India’s mid-size SUV segment, blending advanced safety, features, and comfort in a way unmatched by rivals. This winning combination positions Alcazar as one of the most complete vehicles in its class. Let’s explore the robust safety systems that define Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Alcazar – Advanced Safety Systems

Hyundai Motor India Limited, one of India’s leading automakers, has built a reputation for prioritizing safety. As the first mainstream car manufacturer in India to offer 6 airbags as standard, Hyundai is committed to providing Indian drivers and their families with superior safety credentials.

Alcazar embodies Hyundai’s dedication to safety through a comprehensive array of active and passive safety systems. Active safety systems continuously work to prevent accidents, while passive safety features protect occupants in the event of a crash.

Active Safety Systems for Accident Prevention

Hyundai has meticulously incorporated numerous safety features into Alcazar’s design. Equipped with four disc brakes for powerful stopping, the vehicle integrates ABS and EBD, along with ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and TCS (Traction Control), ensuring stable and controlled braking in various driving conditions.

The Alcazar is designed with an electronic parking brake featuring auto-hold functionality for added convenience and security. Complementing this are Hill Hold Assist and Hill Descent Control, enhancing safety on slopes. An auto-dimming IRVM, along with features like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and DRVM (Driver Rear View Monitor), provides added reassurance, whether in city traffic or on highways.

For enhanced visibility, the Alcazar includes automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, ensuring clear sightlines through the front windshield. Parking and navigating tight spaces are made easier with front and rear parking sensors, a Surround View Monitor (360-degree camera), and a Blind-Spot View Monitor that displays a video feed directly on the instrument cluster.

SmartSense Level 2 ADAS

At the core of Alcazar’s Active Safety systems is Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, offering advanced protection from road hazards. This comprehensive system includes Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assistance, which functions in various scenarios involving other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and even assists with junction turning—a unique and valuable feature for city driving.

In addition to Forward Collision Warning, the Alcazar is equipped with Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Warning and Avoidance, as well as Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assistance. The vehicle also includes LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert) and SEF (Safe Exit Warning), complemented by DAW (Driver Attention Warning) for a well-rounded safety suite.

Providing extra assurance on highways and in city driving, Alcazar features Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Lane Following Assist. These systems support Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality, ensuring smoother, safer driving in various conditions. High Beam Assist is also available, automatically adjusting to prevent dazzling oncoming traffic when the LED headlights are in use.

Passive Safety Features

Alongside an extensive range of active safety systems, the Hyundai Alcazar includes several passive safety features designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. Hyundai’s robust body structure for Alcazar is engineered to deflect impact forces away from passenger areas, adding an essential layer of protection.

The Hyundai Alcazar provides peace of mind and enhanced security with six airbags as standard, including side and curtain airbags. Equally essential are the seatbelts for all occupants, equipped with reminders to ensure safety compliance. Complementing these are speed-sensing door locks and an impact-sensing door unlock feature for added protection.

The front driver and passenger seatbelts are height-adjustable and feature pre-tensioners and load limiters. For child safety, the Alcazar includes ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts and is designed to meet the latest pedestrian safety standards. With its extensive suite of safety features, the Hyundai Alcazar stands as one of the safest SUVs in its segment—an ideal choice for SUV buyers seeking top-tier protection for themselves and their loved ones.