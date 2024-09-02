What Hyundai Alcazar Safety Features Bring to the Table

Turbo or Diesel? Hyundai Alcazar Puts You in the Driver’s Seat

2024 Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options, catering to diverse driving preferences. It offers a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, delivering 117.5 kW (160 PS) of power and 253 Nm (25.8 kgm) of torque. This engine pairs with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT transmission. Providing drivers with a choice between manual control and seamless automatic shifts. The alternative, a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine, offers 85 kW (116 PS) of power and 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring flexibility for various driving needs.

Performance is a cornerstone of Alcazar. Evident in its versatile drive and traction modes. These include Normal, Eco, and Sport drive modes, each tailored for specific driving conditions and preferences. Normal mode balances performance and efficiency, Eco mode prioritizes fuel economy, and Sport mode enhances responsiveness for a dynamic driving experience. Additionally, traction modes like Snow, Mud, and Sand ensure the vehicle remains stable and controlled across different terrains, reflecting Hyundai’s commitment to safety and performance.

SmartSense Level 2 ADAS: Hyundai’s Answer to Safe Driving

Safety is paramount in the ALCAZAR, which features over 70 safety elements. 40 of these are available as standard. A standout feature is Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, a suite of 19 advanced driver assistance systems. These include Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, which helps prevent accidents by alerting the driver to potential collisions and applying brakes if necessary. Lane Keeping Assist ensures the vehicle stays within its lane. Driver Attention Warning monitors the driver’s behaviour for signs of fatigue or distraction.

For those interested in advanced safety features, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS stands out. This system combines multiple technologies to assist the driver in various scenarios. Enhancing safety and reducing the risk of accidents. A necessary integration ensuring drivers and passengers alike can enjoy peace of mind on the road. Apart from enhanced safety needs, such tech helps navigate chaotic driving trends around us.

Hyundai Alcazar safety features – Alcazar’s Hidden Helpers

Further enhancing safety are features like the Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, and front parking sensors. The Digital Key allows the driver to operate the vehicle using a smartphone, adding convenience and security. Hill Descent Control maintains a controlled speed when descending slopes, and front parking sensors aid in navigating tight spaces. These features are complemented by six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, and an All Four Disc Brake system, ensuring comprehensive protection for all occupants.

Alcazar also includes plenty designed for comfort and convenience. Idle Stop and Go (ISG) feature automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stationary, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Paddle shifters provide a more engaging driving experience, allowing for manual gear changes without taking hands off the steering wheel. Additionally, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) ensures all four tyres are at optimal pressure, enhancing safety and performance.

Electrochromic RearView Mirror

Advancements in the Alcazar extend to its interior, with a Surround View Monitor and a Blind Spot View Monitor. Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, making parking and manoeuvring easier. Blind Spot View Monitor enhances safety by displaying a live video feed of the vehicle’s blind spots when the turn signal is activated, helping prevent collisions during lane changes.

Passenger comfort is a priority in the Alcazar. Rain-sensing wipers automatically adjust to changing weather conditions, while an Electro Chromic Inside Rear View Mirror reduces glare from headlights, enhancing night driving comfort. Hill-Start Assist Control prevents the vehicle from rolling backward on slopes, making uphill starts smoother and safer.

Mark Your Calendars: 9 September, 2024

Hyundai Alcazar launch is scheduled on 9th September 2024, bringing a new level of sophistication and safety to the SUV market. The vehicle’s blend of performance, safety, and technology positions it as a strong contender in a small sized SUV segment. Hyundai Alcazar offers a comprehensive package of performance, safety, technology, dual engine options, and drive modes to set it apart in the crowded SUV market. This is a highly anticipated launch, promising to deliver a vehicle that meets and exceeds expectations.

Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a testament to HMIL’s commitment of fulfilling the aspirations of our customers and fuelling their lifestyle goals. At HMIL, we are committed to offering innovative, technology-rich products that cater to the evolving aspirations of our customers. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a game-changing SUV that delivers energetic performance with a host of safety features. With the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, we seek to provide our customers with an exceptional driving experience.”