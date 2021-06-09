Hyundai Alcazar Seven Seat SUV Bookings Open At Rs 25k – Official

Upon its launch, the new Hyundai Alcazar will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500

Hyundai recently teased the upcoming SUV Alcazar in pre-production spec mule wrapped under heavy camouflage. The Korean automaker has finally revealed the seven-seat SUV in its final production spec. Essentially an elongated version of Creta, Alcazar is built on the same platform as its smaller sibling.

Hyundai Alcazar bookings are now officially open at Hyundai Click To Buy online platform as well as at Hyundai India dealers. Booking amount is set at Rs 25,000 and it is fully refundable.

Starting with its exterior styling, Alcazar’s design has taken major inspiration from Creta, at least what it appears from the front quarter. Even then Hyundai has done a commendable job in providing distinct attributes to the larger SUV so that it doesn’t look identical to its five-seater sibling.

Exterior Styling

For instance, it features a front grille with a different design and slightly reprofiled bumpers. The split lighting setup with tri-beam projector headlights and LED DRLs have been directly lifted from Creta. Unlike Creta, Alcazar rides on larger 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The silhouette of Alcazar remains boxy which is similar to Creta while its side profile up to the C-pillar is identical to the latter. Beyond this, things are considerably contrasting to Creta.

At rear, it gets redesigned wraparound LED taillamps that are connected by a thick plate of chrome with ‘alcazar’ imprinted on it. As expected, it gets a longer rear overhang in order to accommodate a third row of passengers.

The bumper is also visibly different from that in Creta with a larger bash plate housing a twin-tip exhaust laced in chrome. Other exterior highlights include blacked-out pillars, silver roof rails, black side body cladding, shark fin antenna and side steps.

Interior Styling & Features

Moving inside the cabin, the dashboard layout is similar to that offered in Creta a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display housing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features expected to be carried forward from Creta include automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, BlueLink connected car tech and much more.

Alcazar will be offered in two seating layouts- a six-seat and a seven-seat. The former will come with two captain seats in the middle row separated by a dedicated armrest along with cup holders, storage space and wireless phone charging.

Powertrain, Tranmission Options

Coming to its powertrain specs, the three-row SUV will be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine borrowed from Creta that churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will also be on offer that kicks out 150 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. This is the same unit that powers Tucson and Elantra in India. Transmission options on both engines will include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox that will send powers exclusively to the front wheels.

Launch of Alcazar is expected to take place this month. It will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Safari is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variant in Creta.