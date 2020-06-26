Hyundai Alcazar trademarked in India – Name of Creta 7 seater SUV?

A trademark application from Hyundai Motor India for a new product named Alcazar has leaked

It is not news that South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company is working on a 3-row 7-seater version of its popular compact crossover, Creta. The Hyundai Creta 7-seater (see speculative render) will debut in multiple markets across the world (especially Asia) with variations in powertrain and equipment. India would most likely be one of the first markets to receive the vehicle since the brand has such a strong presence in our country. To exemplify, the next-gen Hyundai i20 hatchback was spied on Indian roads well ahead of its global debut in February 2020.

Hyundai Motor India is witnessing consistent sales performance for its all-new Creta compact crossover (or “mid-size SUV” in Indian terms). In fact, it became the best selling four-wheeler in the entire Indian automotive market in May 2020. Bookings for the same have crossed 30,000 units as well. Ex-showroom prices of the 2020MY Hyundai Creta start at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Borrowing internals from the Kia Seltos (also updated for 2020MY), the Hyundai Creta is offered in three engine formats: 113bhp/144Nm 1.5-litre NA petrol, 138bhp/242Nm 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 113bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Each engine has its own automatic variant in addition to a 6-speed manual as standard. The upcoming 7-seater Hyundai Creta could be offered with the same power plants but at a higher state of tune to carry its extra weight and dimensions.

As per a leaked document, Hyundai Motor India has filed a trademark application for a new product called ‘Alcazar’ under the category, ‘Automobiles; Sport Utility Vehicles’. Most likely, it would be the final production-spec Creta 7-seater. Hyundai Motor India is not working on any other crossover/SUV at the moment even though it has plans to bring down the Palisade.

Compared to the Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar would sport subtle design tweaks (apart from extended dimensions) and added features to have a reasonable price jump. One can be sure that it would be well received on the market since OEMs are observing a growing interest in 3-row 6/7-seater vehicles in different price segments.

Once launched, it will be a good alternative to the new MG Hector Plus, upcoming Tata Gravitas and even proper mid-size SUVs such as the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner (facelift coming soon). It could also create experience some internal competition with its regular 5-seater sibling. Since the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos share the same underpinnings, there is no harm in expecting a 7-seater Seltos model (named differently) in the near future.