Hyundai Alcazar 6 Variants, 6 Colours – Details Leak Before Launch

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 6 variants of Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum and Platinum (O) – In 6 and 7 seater option

Hyundai Alcazar was previewed back in first week of April 2021. Launch date was set for May 2021 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions has now been pushed to June 2021.

With the Alcazar, Hyundai is bringing the customer attention to space, premiumness and performance with added technology and safety equipment. The Alcazar will be the latest SUV from Hyundai in India and the first to offer 3 row seating. It will be based on the Creta and will come in with 6 and 7 seater options.

Engine Specs

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in a choice of petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine will be an updated version of the 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder unit seen on the Elantra and Tucson making 159 hp power and 192 Nm torque. This engine allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 10 seconds.

It will also receive a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Creta, offering 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engine options will be offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

Trims and Variants

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in multiple trims of Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum and Platinum (O). Signature being the base variant while Platinum (O) being the top of the line variant. These 6 trims will further be divided into 17 variants depending on seating options, engine and gearbox combinations.

Hyundai Alcazar Signature will be offered only with 6 seater option and manual transmission. There will be no automatic option on offer with Signature trim. Both petrol and diesel engine will be on offer. Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) will be on offer with 2.0 Diesel AT and 1.5 Petrol AT. Both will be in 6 seater format. No manual is on offer.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige comes with both 6 and 7 seater options. Both petrol and diesel option are on offer, but only in manual gearbox. Alcazar Prestige (O) is offered with automatic. In petrol, it comes as 6 seater while in diesel, this variant gets 7 seater option.

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum trim comes with manual gearbox in both petrol and diesel engine option. In both, it gets 7 seater option. In Platinum (O), it gets automatic gearbox only and comes as 6 seater SUV.

Hyundai Alcazar Colours – Interiors and Exteriors

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with 6 exterior colour options of Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Polar White and Phantom Black. Interior colour option on offer with all will be Cognac Brown.