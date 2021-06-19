Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari Vs MG Hector Plus Vs Mahindra XUV500 – Specs Comparison

Hyundai Alcazar entry price is more expensive than all rivals – As it comes with more features

After a long delay, Hyundai launched the Alcazar for the Indian market. The 3-row SUV competes in the evolving segment of premium mid-sized SUVs. Few years ago, there were barely 1-2 cars in the segment, however, due to its increasing popularity, more OEMs are entering in this lucrative segment. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hyundai. Let’s have a look at how Hyundai’s Alcazar fares on paper, against the competition.

Dimensions

One look at the Alcazar, and you will be able to visually tell that the Hyundai Alcazar is the smallest looking SUV in the segment. This is true as it competes with the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500, all of which are almost invariably larger than the Alcazar.

In terms of length, it is the Hector Plus which is the longest in the segment with its length measuring 4,720 mm whereas the Alcazar is the shortest with its bumper to bumper length measuring 4,500 mm only. Safari lands up being 161 mm longer while the XUV 500 measures an additional 85 mm when compared with the Alcazar.

In terms of width too, the Alcazar is the most compact of the lot, with its width measuring 1,675 mm only. The Safari measures 1,894 mm, XUV measures 1,890 mm and the Hector Plus measures 1,835 mm. A similar story continues when we compare the height of the 4 SUVs where the Alcazar lands up being around 80-100 mm shorter than the rest.

While the outside dimensions are smaller, it seems that Hyundai engineers have tried to free up maximum possible space on the inside. Surprisingly, Alcazar has the longest wheel base in the segment, with its wheel base measuring 2,760 mm while XUV’s wheel base (shortest in segment) measures only 2,700 mm.

Features

What the Alcazar misses out in terms of dimensions, it majorly covers it up when we compare the features and gizmos on offer. While all 4 SUVs are loaded in terms of creature comfort features, it is XUV 500’s features list which looks a little dated. To ensure that the XUV stays relevant in the market, Mahindra has been testing the XUV 700 since last few years, and it is finally expected to hit the showrooms by Q4 of the current calendar year.

Talking about all the 4 competitors, all SUVs come along with a touchscreen infotainment units, all of which are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible. Each of the OEM also provides its specific connected car application. MG offers the iSmart with Hector Plus, Mahindra provides the Mahindra Blue Sense App, Tata provides iRA and Hyundai has offered the BlueLink connectivity suite.

All the 4 SUVs get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, disc brakes on all wheels and electric sunroofs. Except the XUV 500, all models are sold in dual seating configurations. These include a 6-seater variant which includes 2 Captain seats for the middle row and a 7-seater option with a bench on the middle row. Hector Plus, Safari and the Alcazar also get wireless charging and ambient lighting, both of which are also absent on the XUV 500.

Powertrain

Apart from the Alcazar, it is only the Hector Plus from MG which comes along with 2 engine options. Just like the Hector Plus, Alcazar too is offered with both, petrol and diesel engine options. Safari and XUV 500 both come along only with diesel engine options only.

Hyundai has offered a 2 litre petrol motor on the Alcazar and it can dish out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, Hector Plus’ petrol motor can churn out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of max torque. While Alcazar limits the transmission options to just 6-speed MT/AT, MG provides the option to choose amongst 6-speed MT/DCT/CVT. Also, it is to be noted that MG’s 1,451 cc petrol motor is mated to a mild-hybird tech setup, whereas Hyundai doesn’t employ the same.

When comparing diesel guzzlers, all the 4 competitors are available with diesel engine options, as diesel is the most common fuel type in this segment. The Alcazar draws power from a 1.5 L turbocharged engine, which can dish out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of max torque. In comparison, Safari employs a 1,956 cc engine (168 bhp/350 Nm), Mahindra uses a 2.2 litre engine (153 bhp/360 Nm) and the Hector draws power from a 2 litre turbocharged diesel motor (167 bhp/350 Nm).

In terms of transmission choices, Hyundai offers both, 6-speed MT and AT, similar to the offerings on the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 500. However, the Hector Plus is sold only with a MT on offer as standard. Earlier, Mahindra was offering AWD setup on select variants of the XUV, however, ahead of the launch of the next gen XUV 700, AWD functionality has been withdrawn. No other SUV in the segment currently gets 4X4 capabilities.