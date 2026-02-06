Hyundai Always Around Campaign Launched – Rs 10k Worth Accessories Free

Hyundai Motor India is among the best and most notable car manufacturers where customer satisfaction is concerned. The company has achieved this through a combination of factors. Sales and Service along with customer-centric programs are some of the contributing factors in this regard.

Further cementing its customer-centric approach, Hyundai Motor India has just launched ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign. The focus of this campaign is to offer seamless and exclusive sales, service and exchange solutions to customers on February 8th, 2026. Which happens to be a Sunday too. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Always Around Campaign

With their new Hyundai Always Around campaign, the company aims to offer a seamless one-stop solution for both new and existing buyers. There will be a host of services offered here to new and existing customers. These include sales for new buyers along with service, vehicle assessment and exchange to existing customers.

This campaign aims to improve overall ownership experience to customers and then create a platform to gain potential new customers. Hyundai is also offering hands-on experience of their portfolio with guided test drives. Existing customers can get their vehicles assessed at Hyundai Always Around campaign and even get their vehicles serviced.

There are some perks with Hyundai Always Around campaign for existing customers who will get their cars serviced. These include free car wash, free 25-point vehicle check-up, 50% off on wheel alignment, 30% off on interior cleaning, 20% off on labour charges and Hyundai genuine accessories. Potential new customers get Rs 10,000 worth accessories free on spot booking.

Statement from Hyundai Motor

Commenting on this customer-centric initiative, Mr. Nilesh Shah, Head, Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, our relationship with customers goes far beyond the moment they choose a car, it is about being a trusted companion at every stage of their journey.

‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign reflects our deep-rooted belief that mobility is not just about products, but about people, care and long-term trust. Through this nationwide initiative, we are reaffirming our commitment to stay close to our customers, listening to their needs, anticipating their expectations and ensuring peace of mind throughout their ownership experience.

This campaign is a testament to our promise of consistency, accessibility and a truly customer-centric approach, wherever they are and whenever they need us.”