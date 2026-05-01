Hyundai April 2026 Sales At 51,902 – Highest Ever April Domestic Sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has started FY2027 on a strong note, registering its highest-ever domestic sales for the month of April. The company sold 51,902 units in April 2026, marking a 16.96% year-on-year growth compared to 44,374 units sold in April 2025. Including exports, Hyundai’s total sales stood at 65,610 units, up 7.96% YoY from 60,774 units in the same month last year.

Domestic Growth Offsets Export Decline

Hyundai’s April performance was largely driven by strong domestic demand. While domestic sales saw healthy growth, exports declined to 13,708 units, down 16.41% YoY from 16,400 units in April 2025. On a month-on-month basis, domestic sales saw a slight dip of 5.74% compared to 55,064 units sold in March 2026. However, the YoY growth highlights sustained demand momentum in the Indian market.

Venue Leads With Record Monthly Sales

A key contributor to Hyundai’s April performance was the new Venue, which recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units. The strong numbers come on the back of recent updates and special editions, along with improved safety credentials. Hyundai recently announced a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for Venue and Venue N Line, which appears to have boosted buyer confidence.

Product Updates Driving Demand

Hyundai attributes its growth to a series of recent product interventions across segments. Models like Exter, Verna, Ioniq 5 and Creta (including Summer Edition) have contributed to sustaining demand.

Additionally, limited editions such as Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition and Venue Knight Edition have helped keep the lineup fresh and competitive. The company continues to maintain a strong presence across hatchback, sedan, SUV and EV segments, which has helped it cater to a wide range of buyers.

Strategy Focused On Domestic Market Strength

While exports remain an important part of Hyundai’s overall business, April numbers indicate a stronger focus on domestic growth. The decline in exports could be linked to market-specific demand fluctuations, while domestic volumes continue to show resilience.

Hyundai’s record April domestic sales reflect steady demand recovery and strong product acceptance in India. SUVs like Venue continue to play a crucial role in driving volumes, while refreshed models and special editions are helping maintain momentum. Going forward, Hyundai is expected to build on this performance with new launches and updates, while also balancing its export strategy in a changing global market environment.