Hyundai Aug 2025 Sales At 44,001 – Regains No 2 Position

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced its sales performance for August 2025, reporting total sales of 60,501 units, a 4.23% decline compared to 63,175 units sold in the same month last year. The figure includes domestic sales of 44,001 units and exports of 16,500 units.

Hyundai Aug 2025 Domestic Sales

Domestic volumes remained under pressure, with HMIL recording 44,001 units in August 2025, down by 11.15% compared to 49,525 units in August 2024. On a sequential basis, however, sales showed stability, rising marginally from 43,973 units in July 2025, marking a 0.06% MoM increase. Despite softer demand in the domestic market, Hyundai has regained No 2 position in the Indian car market, supported by popular models such as Creta, Venue, Exter, and the i20.

Exports provided a bright spot in the company’s August performance. HMIL shipped 16,500 units overseas, up 20.88% compared to 13,650 units in August 2024. This strong double-digit growth underscores Hyundai India’s role as a key global export hub for Hyundai Motor Corporation. Between January and August 2025, Hyundai has already exported 1,18,840 units, further cementing India’s place as a strategic manufacturing and export base for the company.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “Transcending geographical boundaries, we at Hyundai Motor India take immense pride in ‘Make in India’ and continue delivering world-class, value-driven products that are tailored for global markets. Our goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai’s largest export hub outside South Korea. This ambition is gaining strong traction month on month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21% year-on-year in August 2025. By synergizing world-class manufacturing technologies with the supremely skilled Indian workforce, we continue to play a pivotal role in supporting Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.”

Outlook

While domestic demand reflected softness in August, Hyundai Motor India’s strong export momentum and diverse product portfolio continue to drive overall stability. With the festive season ahead and sustained global demand, HMIL is expected to leverage its dual focus on domestic and export markets to maintain growth. Launch of the new Venue will give sales a boost in coming months.