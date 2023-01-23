Hyundai Aura Facelift Launch Price Rs 6.29 L Petrol, Rs 8.1 L CNG – New TVC

Quite a few updates introduced with Aura facelift are the same as that of recently launched Hyundai i10 Nios facelift

One of the bestselling sedans in the country, Hyundai Aura has been launched in its facelifted avatar. New Aura facelift is priced in the range of Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh ex-sh for petrol variants. Aura CNG variants are available at a starting price of Rs 8.1 lakh and Rs 8.87 lakh for top variant, ex-sh.

With a comprehensive range of updates including 1st in segment features, Aura facelift has enhanced capabilities against rivals. It will continue to challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.

Hyundai Aura Facelift Prices, Variants

Aura facelift gets a sportier makeover with features like black radiator grille with 3D mesh pattern, swept back projector headlamps, twin boomerang shaped LED DRLs and sculpted hood design. Other key highlights include chrome outside door handles and R15 diamond cut alloy wheels. At rear, Aura facelift has Z-shaped LED tail lamps, connecting chrome garnish and rear wing spoiler.

Colour options for Aura facelift include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Teal Blue and Fiery Red. Excluding Starry Night that is exclusive to Aura facelift, all other colour options are shared with recently launched i10 Nios facelift.

1st in segment features being offered with Aura facelift include a total of 6 airbags (front, side and curtain airbags), tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless phone charger and Type C fast USB charger. New features available with Aura facelift include footwell lighting and adjustable rear seat headrest.

Safety has been enhanced with features such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control. Other highlights include push button start/stop, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice recognition, cooled glove box, modern refreshing seat upholstery and cruise control.

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift TVC

To ensure compliance with upcoming BS6 Phase II emission norms, Hyundai Aura facelift is equipped with a sole 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor. It generates 83 PS of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. Aura facelift bi-fuel (petrol with CNG) variant churns out 69 PS and 95.2 Nm when running on the cleaner fuel. Aura facelift CNG is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. Take a look at the official TVC of new Hyundai Aura 2023 below.

Aura facelift is available in four trims – E, S, SX, SX+ and SX(O). Smart Auto AMT will be available only with SX+ trim level. CNG option will be available with S and SX trims. Warranty being offered with Aura facelift is superior in comparison to some of the rivals. Aura facelift has 3 years / 1 lakh km of standard warranty, as compared to 2 years / 40,000 km of Maruti Dzire.

It remains to be seen if new features introduced with Aura facelift can boost sales numbers. The sedan has polished exteriors, spruced up interiors and enhanced safety features. While beating Maruti Dzire seems a distant goal, Aura facelift surely has potential to extend its lead over other rivals in entry-level sedan segment.