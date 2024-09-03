Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E Trim launch price Rs 7,48,600

Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E Trim: A Practical Choice

Aura Hy-CNG E trim is a practical choice for buyers looking for an eco-friendly vehicle. Available at a price of Rs 7,48,600 (ex-showroom), this model combines the convenience of a CNG engine with the versatility of a petrol. Dual-fuel capability ensures drivers have the flexibility to choose between fuel types based on availability and cost.

Powering the Aura Hy-CNG E trim is a 1.2L bi-fuel petrol engine with CNG. It delivers power output of 50.5 kW (69 PS) at 6000 rpm. This offering caters to those seeking a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, with torque of 95.2 Nm (9.7 kgm) at 4000 rpm. The vehicle achieves fuel efficiency of 28.4 km/kg. And this earmarks it as an economical choice for daily commutes and long-distance travel alike.

Six Airbags and More: Safety in Hyundai cars

Safety remains a priority in the Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim. Equipped with six airbags and 3-point seat belts for all passengers, the vehicle meets stringent automotive safety standards. A seatbelt reminder for all seats further emphasises Hyundai’s commitment to occupant safety. Additionally, the CNG system’s leak-proof design and strategically placed nozzle enhances safety during refuelling.

Convenience features in the Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim cater to driver comfort and ease of use. Front power windows and height-adjustable driver seat allows for personalised comfort settings. Rear passengers benefit from adjustable headrests, ensuring a comfortable ride for occupants of different heights. Multi-information display, measuring 8.89 cm (3.5 inches), provides essential driving data at a glance. Contributing to an informed and safe driving experience.

200,000 Units Sold: The Popularity of the AURA CNG models

The unchanged design of the Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim reflects a focus on aesthetics and functionality. Z-shaped LED taillamps enhance the vehicle’s visual appeal. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has sold over 2,00,000 units of the AURA since its launch. A testament to its popularity and reliability.

CNG tech allows for reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and total spend on fuel for a vehicle owner. In terms of affordability, Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim is a value for money proposition. It caters to budget-conscious consumers who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle with low running (fuel) costs. Economical pricing, coupled with its fuel efficiency and safety features, makes it an attractive option for a wide range of buyers.

A Future-Ready Choice for Today’s Buyer

Hyundai’s strategic focus on alternative fuels positions the AURA Hy-CNG E trim as a competitive offering in the passenger vehicle segment. This model aligns with the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in India. And positions Aura Hy-CNG E trim as a strong contender for those who prioritise cost-efficiency and convenience.

Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance. With over 200,000 units sold since launch, the Hyundai AURA is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs.”