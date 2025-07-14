Hyundai Aura S AMT Launch Price Rs 8.08L – Most Affordable Auto Variant

Hyundai Motor India is committed to offer more value and equipment with their vehicles to the country’s car buyers. In that regard, Hyundai periodically updates the variant lineup of its portfolio to fill in the blanks and voids, extending its reach to a wider range of buyers. Latest vehicle getting its variant updated is Aura sub 4m sedan.

With its entry-level sedan, the Aura, Hyundai has identified the need and carved out a new variant. Called S AMT, this new variant is now the most affordable automatic gearbox variant and brings interesting features and equipment at that price point and aims to deliver more options to buyers.

Hyundai Aura S AMT Variant

Before the launch of Hyundai Aura S AMT variant, the company used to offer just one automatic variant called SX+ AMT. It is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, the company is expanding automatic variant lineup with the launch of Aura S AMT, which is priced at Rs 8.08 lakh (Ex-sh), which emerges as the most affordable automatic gearbox variant on offer with Aura.

When compared to SX+ AMT, just launched S AMT brings automatic gearbox at a more affordable price point to buyers, undercutting it by Rs 87,000. Where equipment is concerned, Hyundai Aura S AMT comes with 6 airbags as standard fitment, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control and other safety features.

Notably, Aura S AMT also comes with features like LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and electrically operated ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) that also get integrated LED turn indicators. The manual gearbox counterpart of the just launched S AMT is priced at Rs 7.38 lakh (Ex-sh).

Within Hyundai Aura sedan’s variant lineup, S trim level is positioned above base E trim level and below Corporate trim level. Aura S AMT continues with the same 1.2L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Kappa Petrol engine that is capable of generating 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed AMT.

Statement from Hyundai

Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to making smart mobility accessible to a wider set of customers.

The introduction of advanced AMT transmission in Hyundai AURA S AMT reflects our continuous efforts to democratize technology and enhance convenience for customers. With this introduction, we aim to redefine the value proposition in the entry segment by offering superior comfort, safety, performance and convenience at an affordable price.”