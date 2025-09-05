Hyundai Aura SX Variant Gains New Features – Prices Revised

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced a feature upgrade for the Aura SX trim, strengthening its appeal in the compact sedan segment. The SX trim, which sits below the top-spec Aura SX(O), now comes with projector headlamps and a Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) system, making the sedan more premium and convenient for buyers.

Price Hike of Rs 9,000, New Features

With these updates, prices for the Aura SX trim have gone up by Rs 9,000. The Aura SX 1.2 Petrol MT is now priced at Rs 8.24 lakh, while the Aura SX 1.2 CNG MT is available at Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Earlier, features such as projector headlamps and auto climate control were reserved for the higher SX(O) and SX+ AMT trims. Their inclusion in the SX trim makes the variant more attractive for buyers looking for value with premium touches.

In addition to the upgrade, the Aura SX continues to offer:

– 20.25 cm (8-inch) touchscreen infotainment system

– Rear camera with static guidelines

– Smart key with push-button start/stop

– 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Engine and Gearbox Options

The Aura SX retains its 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine (83hp, 114Nm) and CNG option (69hp, 95Nm). Both are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the SX+ AMT continues to be offered as the automatic alternative.

Updated Aura Price List (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Aura E 1.2 Petrol – Rs 6.54 lakh

Aura S 1.2 Petrol – Rs 7.38 lakh

Aura Corporate 1.2 MT – Rs 7.48 lakh

Aura E 1.2 CNG – Rs 7.55 lakh

Aura S 1.2 AMT Petrol – Rs 8.08 lakh

Aura SX 1.2 Petrol – Rs 8.24 lakh (new)

Aura S 1.2 CNG – Rs 8.37 lakh

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG – Rs 8.47 lakh

Aura SX(O) 1.2 Petrol – Rs 8.74 lakh

Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol – Rs 8.95 lakh

Aura SX 1.2 CNG – Rs 9.20 lakh (new)

By upgrading the SX trim, Hyundai aims to provide a better balance of value and premium features. With projector headlamps and FATC now included, the Aura SX bridges the gap between mid-spec and top-end trims, offering an enhanced driving experience at a competitive price.