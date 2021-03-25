Hyundai AX1 Micro Crossover New Spy Shots Emerge – Tata HBX Rival

The Hyundai AX1 appears to be production ready and is likely to world premiere this year in 2021

Hyundai has been quietly working on a sub-Venue micro crossover which recently became public, thanks to spyshots of camouflaged prototypes being transported on a car carrier. The prototypes gave us a fair idea on the direct direction Hyundai has opted for its mass market model.

Hyundai AX1

Yet another spyshots of the Hyundai AX1 crossover has emerged from Korea and this time, the vehicle is parked along with two other test mules. Total 3 test mules can be seen, two of the Hyundai AX1 and 3rd one is likely a mule of Creta. Images are credit to Autospy Net.

The partially disguised prototype reveals more design elements than the previous prototypes, and from the looks of it, AX1 is almost ready to hit the production line. World premiere is expected to take place this year.

The Hyundai AX1 has a footprint comparable to that of the upcoming Tata HBX and the existing Maruti Ignis. The front fascia shows hints of Venue’s influence with a prominent grille and two-tier headlamp design. The engine bay is very compact and the profile is composed of angular elements. The prototype features roof rails and interesting dual-tone alloy wheels.

Specifications

Even though the Hyundai AX1 is only few months away from its launch, technical details about it are still scarce. If we were to take a guess, the vehicle will be offered with Hyundai’s compact 1.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine.

Given that the automotive world is widely embracing electric mobility, it is reasonable to expect the upcoming Hyundai micro SUV to have a zero emissions variant with more than one motor and battery option.

Hyundai India earlier went on record to state that it is working on defining optimal parameters such as range, power, battery capacity, for the Indian market. The AX1 could be the candidate to spearhead the brand’s mass market electric push in our market. It has the SUV design traits and right dimensions to emerge as a viable product in India.

Launch timeline

The Hyundai AX1 has not been officially confirmed for India but we expect it to have our country on its radar. With heavy localization, the micro crossover would slot between Grand i10 Nios and the all-new i20 in the Indian portfolio. The car is likely to be here towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

With the arrival of Tata HBX’s production model and the Citroen CC21 (codename), the micro-SUV segment is set to witness a lot of action next year. It seems to be emerging as the next hot segment in the Indian passenger car space.