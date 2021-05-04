Hyundai AX1 Micro UV First Official Teasers Revealed – Debut Soon

Hyundai is getting ready to unveil their new micro crossover, which is currently codenamed as AX1 – It will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and upcoming Tata HBX

The Hyundai AX1 (codename) micro-crossover is getting ready for its world premiere at a brisk pace as evident from latest teasers and the frequent spotting of production ready test mules in South Korea. Likely to be a global model targeting young urban audience, the AX1 will have a quirky appeal inside out and a comprehensive equipment list.

Hyundai AX1 – New Design

Hyundai is currently the leading UV maker in India. This is thanks to Creta and Venue. The new AX1 will sit below the Venue. Spyshots reveal the design partially. The front fascia with hexagonal grille, auxiliary LED lights and sleek headlamps sets a youthful tone to this tall riding hatchback.

Steep A-pillars and a flat roof not only make for a good road presence but also should lead to decent interior space. The angular rear fascia reminds us of the Suzuki Ignis which is going to be one of AX1’s primary rivals in most markets.

The rear door handles are hidden in the C-Pillar, resulting in an optical illusion of a three-door body style. Silver roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels and flared wheel arches round off the exterior design.

Interior and equipment

Not much is known about the interior so far but we expect Hyundai to offer a fresh design to go with the exterior. It is reasonable to expect the fully loaded variant to offer a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, multiple airbags, etc. We won’t be surprised if the vehicle is equipped with a fully digital instrument console.

Powertrain

Again, no official details are available regarding the powertrain but if we were to guess, the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that powers the i20 and Venue seems to be a viable candidate. Also, it is hard to imagine a new car in 2021 without a fully electric powertrain. The AX1 could be Hyundai India’s first mass market EV.

Launch and market positioning

Given that the prototypes appear to be production ready, we expect the Hyundai AX1 micro-crossover to make its world debut sometime in the coming weeks. The compact footprint and SUV-ish looks make it an ideal candidate for markets like India.

If launched in our market, it will slot under the Venue to lock horns with the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, Tata HBX and Citroen CC21. It will be to Grand 10 Nios what Ignis is to the Swift, a funkier alternative.

We expect India to be an important production and export hub for the Hyundai AX1. India launch is expected next year. For 2021, Hyundai India has plans to launch Alcazar and i20 N Line.