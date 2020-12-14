Hyundai AX1 Mini UV Spied Again – Side View Of Tata HBX Rival Detailed

The prototypes feature production ready body panels, indicating the launch is not too far away

The Hyundai AX1 (codename) micro crossover which is currently in the advanced stages of testing South Korea has been caught on video while on public roads. Expected to be a global crossover with focus on emerging markets like India, the AX1 is to become the smallest and most affordable UV in the automaker’s portfolio.

Hyundai AX1

As the spyshots reveal, the Hyundai AX1 features a compact footprint but its tall stance gives it an appeal of a micro SUV. From the looks of it, the dimensions are comparable to those of the Maruti Ignis and the upcoming Tata H2X.

To be positioned as an urban runabout, the latest Hyundai crossover adopts a fresh styling that hardly has anything in common with the brand’s current design identity. The angular profile reminds us of Ignis but the finer details are unique.

The rear door handles are concealed at the base of the C-pillars, and the rear fascia features high-mounted taillights and a pair of foglights on the bumper. The front overhang is short, suggesting a compact engine. Take a look at the spy video below, which was shot in South Korea by W2enter TV.

Another interesting fact noticed is that disc brakes can be seen at the front as well as the rear. Usually, for a car in this segment, disc brakes are only offered in the front. Rear disc brakes will help increase braking power of the Hyundai AX1 Mini UV.

Specifications

Speaking on compact engines, we expect the Hyundai AX1 to be powered by the company’s 1.0-liter three-cylinder, direction-injection, turbocharged petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmissions are likely to be on offer. Depending on the market, the new Hyundai mini SUV is expected to offer pure electric powertrain as well.

As far as equipment is concerned, Hyundai has established a benchmark in this price sensitive segment with state-of-the-art connectivity features. A lot of components would be shared with Hyundai’s existing small cars like i10 and i20. There is no reason for the AX1 to be any different.

Will it come to India?

With Indian’s penchant for SUVs growing by the day, bringing the AX1 to our shores is an absolute no-brainer. With heavy localization, the electric variant of this vehicle could emerge Hyundai India’s first mass market zero emission product for our market. The company has previously stated that it is currently studying the Indian electric vehicle market to finalize the desirable parameters of an optimal product.

The Hyundai AX1 prototypes may have emerged in public only now but they do sport production ready body panels, suggesting that world premiere is scheduled sometime next year. It is unclear if the ongoing pandemic will cause a delay in its production but we think we will be seeing the car in its full glory sooner than later. The next big launch from Hyundai in India is the 7 seater Creta, which was spied near Chennai plant recently.