Hyundai AX1 Small UV Likely To Be Named Casper – Tata HBX Rival

The upcoming Hyundai micro crossover will lock its horns against Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis and the upcoming Tata HBX

Hyundai has been testing its upcoming micro UV for almost a year now. Spied images of the vehicle have been more than frequent on the internet. It will serve as an entry-level product for the Korean auto giant’s global SUV lineup. The crossover, until now, has been referred to by its internal codename AX1 but could soon receive an official production name.

More Details

As per multiple publications in South Korea, Hyundai has registered a trademark for the name ‘Casper’ which will be used as a marketing name for the upcoming micro UV. The name is derived from the Aramaic meaning ‘Treasurer’. It also shares the name with the famous cartoon series Casper- the friendly ghost which honestly suits the car’s external appearance.

While unofficially it has been confirmed that the UV will be called Casper in its home market, Hyundai is known to call its models by different names in various international markets. The prime example being Creta making its debut in China as ix25. As previously reported, the AX1 will sit below Venue in Hyundai’s global portfolio. Prior spy shots of the micro crossover have revealed a lot of details about its design.

Exterior Design

Upfront, face of the car is dominated by a hexagonal grille flanked by a split lighting setup on either side- with round-shaped headlamps and circular LED DRLs around it and sleek LED position lights above it. This lends the UV a quirky front fascia. The flat clamshell bonnet comes with rounded-off edges. Upright pillars and a flat roofline indicate a boxy profile and silhouette.

The quirky theme at front is carried forward at rear with similar round taillights with internals in triangular patterns. Other exterior highlights on the UV include eyebrow-like LED turn indicators, rectangular ORVMs, pillar-mounted rear door handles, grey roof rails, tailgate-mounted brake light, shark fin antenna and blacked-out sporty alloy wheel design.

Hyundai Casper will be based on the company’s K1 compact car platform that also underpins Grand i10 Nios and Santro. Certain reports previously suggested that the AX1 crossover will measure 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width and 1,575mm in height. This makes it dimensionally smaller than Hyundai’s entry-level hatch Santro.

Engine, Transmission Options

The micro UV will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit which produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit is offered in various Hyundai models such as Grand i10 Nios and i20. To make it more economical, the carmaker may even offer the 1.1-litre petrol motor powering Santro. This unit can make 68 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options would include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes.

Some fortunate markets may even get the option of a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine which currently powers i10 Nios, i20, Aura and Venue in India. It will be tuned in its lower state of output which returns 99 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.