Hyundai Car Sales Break Up June 2020 – Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10, Aura

Hyundai Creta was not only the highest selling model in the company lineup but was the largest selling SUV in June 2020

Not only was the Creta a top seller in June 2020 with 7,207 units sold, but also in May 2020, it was the highest seller with 3,212 units sold. The company also claimed to have received bookings to the extent of 14,825 units in June 2020 taking total bookings to 40,000 units since the 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year.

Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV also noted decent sales. A total of 4,129 units were sold in June 2020, up 232 percent as against 1,242 units sold in May 2020 while in June 2019, the company had sold 8,763 units of the Venue. Of the total buyers, it is noted that most opt for the variants that offer BlueLink Connected Car Technology.

Of the Hyundai Santro, sales stood at 1,513 units in the past month, down 63 percent as against 4,141 units sold in June 2019 but as much as 864 percent higher as compared to 157 units sold in May 2020. Sales increase got a boost, thanks to the discounts offered by the company. Santro Era trim was presented with discounts and benefits upto Rs.30,000 while the other variants of the Santro commanded a discount upto Rs.40,000.

Sales of the Hyundai i10 Grand and i20 Elite stood at 3,593 units and 2,718 units respectively in the past month, up from 718 units and 878 units sold in May 2020. The company had also increased the price of the Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS in the past month across all variants while the Sportz Dual Tone trim was discontinued.

Hyundai Aura was launched in India earlier this year. It competes with Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in the compact SUV segment. Sales in June 2020 stood at 1,016 units, down 53 percent as against 2,172 units sold in June 2019 but noted a 191 percent increase in sales as compared to 349 units sold in May 2020.

Hyundai also noted 1,083 unit sales for the new Verna in June 2020. Sales in June 2019 had stood at 2,271 units but July 2020 sales were 242 percent higher than sales of 317 units sold in May 2020.

Of the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson, the company sold 15 units and 30 units respectively last month. While this was a 150 percent increase as against only 6 units of the Elantra sold in May 2020, the company had not sold a single unit of the Tucson in May as most buyers were probably awaiting the 2020 Hyundai Tucson which will be launched on 14th July.

The new Tucson will receive BS6 compliant engine 2.0 liter petrol and 2.0 liter diesel engines and could be priced between Rs.20-27 lakhs allowing it to take on Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq and Honda CR-V. The Hyundai Kona electric sales stood at 16 units in June 2020 as against 25 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Sales in May 2020 had stood at 4 units. The Hyundai Kona is the company’s first electric offering in India.