Hyundai Car Sales Breakup July 2021 – Creta, i10 NIOS, i20, Venue, Alcazar

Hyundai PV sales increased 26 percent YoY in July 2021 while the company also noted a 19 percent MoM growth

Sales Hyundai Motor India in domestic markets rose 26 percent to 48,042 units in July 2021. In the same month last year, the automaker had sold 38,200 units. Taking MoM sales increase into account, sales stood at 40,496 units in June 2021, relating to a 19 percent sales growth.

Hyundai Creta topped the list with 13,000 units sold last month, up 13 percent over 11,549 units sold in July 2020. It was also a MoM growth of 31 percent as against 9,941 units sold in June 2021. The second generation Hyundai Creta also led the list of compact SUVs, scaling over sales of Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio.

Next up was Hyundai i10 NIOS with sales of 9,379 units, an increase of 12 percent over 8,368 units sold in July 2020. Sales also increased MoM by 7 percent over 8,787 units sold in June 2021.

Hyundai i20 sales increased by 3 percent YoY and MoM to 6,518 units sold in July 2021 as against 6,344 units sold in July 2020 and 6,333 units sold in July 2021. Together, the second generation Elite i20 and third generation i20 currently on sale, have amassed sales to the extent of 810,893 units in domestic passenger vehicle market.

Hyundai Venue and Aura

Hyundai Venue and Aura also noted positive sales both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. Venue sales increased 22 percent to 8,185 units in the past month, up from 6,734 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales increased 68 percent over 4,865 units sold in June 2021.

Hyundai Aura sales showed maximum YoY increase at 119 percent to 4,034 units in July 2021 up from 1,839 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales also grew substantially from 3,126 units sold in June 2021. Hyundai Aura rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire in the sub four meter sedan space.

Lower down the order was Hyundai Alcazar that joined the company lineup in June this year. This SUV has immediately seen good results with 3,001 units sold in July 2021, though this was a marginal drop as compared to sales of 3,103 units in June 2021. Alcazar’s fully-loaded Signature trim is what has been receiving the most attention from buyers in the country.

Sales of Hyundai Verna, Santro, Elantra and KONA Electric dipped on a YoY basis though KONA sales increased 229 percent from 7 units sold in June 2021 to 23 units in July 2021. Tucson sales on the other hand increased 63 percent YoY to 111 units in July 2021 up from 63 units sold in the same month last year. It also noted a 31 percent MoM increase over 85 units sold in June 2021.