Hyundai Car Sales Breakup Mar 2021 – Creta, NIOS, Venue, Santro, Verna

Hyundai was India’s 2nd largest automaker for March 2021 with the Creta being a top seller

While we should not consider auto sales in March 2020, the month in which the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country, it must be mentioned that the auto industry has witnessed a remarkable rebound. Almost every automaker has been reporting increased YoY sales and closed the financial year on a promising note.

Hyundai Motor India, the second largest automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki, has seen car sales scale to 52,600 units in March 2021, a 100 percent increase over 26,300 units sold in March 2020. Market share currently stands at 16.4 percent, a de-growth of 2.3 percent over March 2020.

Best Selling Hyundai Car

The Hyundai Creta contributed 12,640 units to total sales last month, up 88 percent over 6,706 units sold in March 20 while MoM sales increased 2 percent as against 12,428 units sold in Feb 21.

The Hyundai Creta, launched in 2015 got its second gen model last year. It receive updated styling and premium features along with Blue Link connected car technology and a host of engine and transmission options, thus making it highly attractive to a large segment of buyers in the country. Not only was the Creta the best-selling model in the company lineup but was also the most sold SUV in India in March 2021.

Hyundai i10 Grand noted a 157 percent increase in YoY sales to 11,020 units in March 21 up from 4,293 units sold in March 20. Hyundai’s sub-4-metre SUV, the Venue, also boosted SUV sales with a 75 percent increase YoY to 10,722 units, up from 6,127 units sold in March 20. MoM sales however dipped 4 percent as against 11,224 units sold in Feb 21.

Hyundai i20 saw its monthly volumes at 9,045 units, up 162 percent over 3,455 units sold in March 20 while the Hyundai Xcent/Aura sales stood at 4,023 units, an increase of 54 percent over 2,615 units sold in March 20.

Hyundai Verna Highest Percentage Increase

The highest percentage increase was in the case of the Hyundai Verna. Sales stood at 2,778 units in March 21, up 211 percent over 893 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The Hyundai Verna, a 5 seater sedan, is offered in E, S Plus, SX and SX (O) variants and priced between Rs. 9.11 – 15.20 lakhs.

Hyundai Santro sales remained flat at 2,165 units sold in March 21, down from 2,169 units sold in March 20. The MoM sales increase was also marginal as against 2,128 units sold in Feb 21.

Hyundai Tucson, Elantra and Kona

Finishing lower down the order was the Hyundai Tucson, Elantra and Kona. Tucson sales were at 143 units down 6 percent as against 152 units sold in Feb 21 while Elantra and Kona sales were at 53 units and 11 units respectively. While Elantra sales increased 89 percent, Kona sales dipped 21 percent YoY though both experienced a MoM sales increase.