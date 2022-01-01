Hyundai Car Sales Dec 2021 – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, i10, i20, Santro

Hyundai India domestic sales for December 2021 on a decline, yearly sales cross the 5 lakh units landmark

While Covid-19 pandemic control measures brought businesses to a standstill and set them sail on uncharted territory, the subsequent chips shortage has drawn deep gorges. It is a problem that’s very real, and yet no-one knows when they’ll be overcome this supply chain shortage.

As such demand continues to be steady, and delivery backlogs oft mentioned. But with production halts a reality owing to semiconductor shortages, there’s very little that can be done on an immediate basis to turn around delivery delays.

Current constraints have seen Hyundai beaten at the leaderboard for December 2021. Tata Motors has inched its way past Hyundai where domestic sales in concerned for December 2021. While Tata Motors total sales is only about 2.8k units more than Hyundai’s domestic sales, Tata Motors exports each month are minimal.

Hyundai Car Sales Dec 2021

Hyundai Motor India reported December 2021 wholesales at 32,312 units. YoY sales decline is reported at 31.83 percent. Volume loss stood at just over 15k units, down from 47.4k units reported a year earlier. MoM sales decline is reported at 12.67 percent, down from 37k units. Volume loss stood at 4,689 units.

This isn’t an altogether bleak picture as calendar year sales did cross the 5 lakh units mark. Growth for the year is reported at 19.21 percent, up from 4,23,642 units at volume gain of 81,391 units. with exports added, total sales were above 6.35 lakh units.

While 2021 started on a grand note for Hyundai with sales crossing the 50k unit mark for each month in Q1, Q4 has averaged at a lower number. In fact, in the last 4 months, HMIL has reported domestic sales at an average of 35k units. This has resulted in a red quarter.

Best selling Hyundai cars in India continue to be Creta, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20. Other cars like Alcazar, Santro, Xcent, Verna also post decent sales every month.

Hyundai India Sales Outlook 2021

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s leading Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has made efforts in 2021 to take customer experiences Beyond Mobility. The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year on year.

Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers. With strong brands such as CRETA, NIOS, VENUE, AURA, ALCAZAR, VERNA, i20 and TUCSON, Hyundai Motor India continues to offer benchmark products in each segment. Our export sales numbers of 1,30,380 units are a testimony of our continuous commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Government.”

He added, “With an excellent market response for our brands, HMI has registered a healthy growth of 19.2% in CY 2021 in the domestic market over last year’s sales performance. We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and love for brand Hyundai. We will continue to drive customer delight with the introduction of smart mobility solutions pegged on the tenets of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”